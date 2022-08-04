Read on www.skyhinews.com
Fishing with Bernie angling update: August 5 – 12
Each week or thereabouts, the guides at Fishing with Bernie send angling updates for lakes in Grand County. Here is your report for the week of August 5 – 12. As we get full swing into the dog days of summer fishing here, the fishing for all species remains fair. Focus on the early and late periods of the day for best action on rainbow and brown trout. Various spinners or spoons tipped with a worm or corn and trolled 15 to 20 feet deep behind pop gear or a dodger has been producing from boats. Shore anglers are reporting success bait fishing and slowly working a fly and bubble along the shorelines. Lake trout action is slowing with the warming temps but remains fair. Look for them in 60 to 100 feet of water and down-size your presentation to entice bites. Smaller tubes, grubs and spoons in glow or bright colors have been producing bites, and make sure to tip your lure with a small piece of fresh sucker.
Mountain Parks Electric’s wetland property near Winter Park causes controversy
Winter Park Ski Resort represents one of Mountain Parks Electric’s largest electricity loads, according to Mark Johnston, the power company’s general manager. Johnston said the resort’s demand led to a plan in the 1980s to build a substation nearby and use it to provide the town and resort with electricity.
Pipeline-related repairs to close section of Forest Service Road 128 at Trail Creek this week
A Denver Water project to repair buried water pipeline-related infrastructure will require closure of a section of Forest Service Road 128 at Trail Creek near Tabernash, between Monday, August 8, and Friday, August 12. Detours will continue to provide access to Meadow Creek Reservoir and Devils Thumb Trailhead. The closure...
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 31-August 6.
Real estate transactions totaled $20,844,775 across 30 sales for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6. 5,140-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land. Seller: Anthony and Erin Bradley. Buyer: Yael and Stephen Trainer. Price: $2,220,000. 516 GCR 414/Elk Road, Granby. 5,751-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on...
Letter: Seitz, Miller are right on workforce housing survey
I agree with Tim Seitz and Andy Miller regarding the workforce housing survey (July 27, letters to the editor). Tim Steitz is correct, the survey was biased and asked leading questions to get the desired result. Andy Miller is also correct, the Housing Authority has not adequately considered the alternatives to fees or taxes on lodging rentals. We need a mechanism for funding workforce housing that works for the residents of Grand County. However, making housing even more expensive for residents and seasonal workers by increasing property taxes is not a solution that works for Grand County residents and I will vote NO on such a measure. It’s not that the people of Grand County aren’t generous. In 2020 and 2021 we passed property tax increases to support EMS services (1.75 mill levy); West Grand Fire (brought total mill levies to 10); and teacher pay and school facility upgrades (2021 West Grand School District 4.5 mills, 2020 East Grand School District $1 million mill levy increase). Moreover, due to price pressure for housing created by second home owners and investors, housing valuations have skyrocketed further increasing the amount of tax dollars Grand County residents pay.
