Each week or thereabouts, the guides at Fishing with Bernie send angling updates for lakes in Grand County. Here is your report for the week of August 5 – 12. As we get full swing into the dog days of summer fishing here, the fishing for all species remains fair. Focus on the early and late periods of the day for best action on rainbow and brown trout. Various spinners or spoons tipped with a worm or corn and trolled 15 to 20 feet deep behind pop gear or a dodger has been producing from boats. Shore anglers are reporting success bait fishing and slowly working a fly and bubble along the shorelines. Lake trout action is slowing with the warming temps but remains fair. Look for them in 60 to 100 feet of water and down-size your presentation to entice bites. Smaller tubes, grubs and spoons in glow or bright colors have been producing bites, and make sure to tip your lure with a small piece of fresh sucker.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO