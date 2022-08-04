TFI welcomes Melissa Briggs as new Chief Administration Officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City was found to be among the most pet-friendly cities in the nation and one of the least expensive places to visit the veterinarian. With National Homeless Animals Day approaching and over 90.5 million pet-owning homes in the U.S. spending about $123.6 billion on their furry friends in 2021, WalletHub.com says it released its in-depth report on 2022′s Most Pet-Friendly Cities.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO