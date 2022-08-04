TFI welcomes Melissa Briggs as new Chief Administration Officer

Read on www.wibw.com
Burlingame’s firefighter retires after three decades
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7. Carolyn Strohm served 33 years with the department and worked with three Fire Chiefs during her career, which include her son Jim Strohm, and her two grandsons Trey and Caleb Strohm.
Downtown Topeka Inc. seeks community feedback on Polk-Quincy Viaduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plans underway to reconstruct the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, Downtown Topeka Inc. is asking for community feedback to determine how to activate the area beneath the bridge once construction is complete. DTI is asking members of the community to complete the following online survey to offer input...
CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
Testimony resumes as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 3 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County District Court. Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
Schools discuss COVID guidelines ahead of first day of class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As schools get back in session, many parents are wondering what covid-19 guidelines will be in effect. “We are not requiring masks to be worn at school certainly is somebody is more comfortable wearing a mask, students and staff we would support that”, says Communications Director at USD-437, Martin Weishaar.
Former Topeka police officers testify on Day 2 of Dana Chandler retrial Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day two of the Dana Chandler retrial got underway Monday morning in the Shawnee County Courthouse with three former Topeka police officers taking the witness stand. The day’s first witness was Jeff Bailey, a real estate developer from Colorado who said he was acquainted with Chandler...
Commissioners approve request to build a water tower
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
City of Lawrence donates nearly five acres of land toward affordable housing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A generous donation of 4.64 acres of city-owned land distributed by the City of Lawrence to Tenants to Homeowners, Inc. is helping efforts to create more affordable housing. According to a news release from the City of Lawrence, the donated land is located at the corner...
Salute our Heroes: Steele sisters become first rookie twins to graduate KHP Academy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping their dad in construction taught the Steele Twins the value of hard work. That hard work has now paid off. “Oh I love it,” said Saylor Steele. “It’s been exciting, I’ve gotten into so much stuff already and I love it. It has not calmed down and I hope it never does.”
KU kicks out fraternities
The University of Kansas last month removed Sigma Chi from campus, the third fraternity ousted this year for alleged hazing offenses. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Matthew Petillo, news editor of The University Daily Kansan, and Sarah Brown, news editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education, about the details of the Sigma Chi suspension and ongoing issues with Greek life in higher learning systems.
Crews work to repair sinkhole south of Lawrence
A six-foot deep sinkhole opened on U.S. 59 highway ramp south of Lawrence. KDOT is working with the county to make repairs, reopen ramp.
Another hospital is expanding in Johnson County, with $70 million for two new sites
Construction will begin this month on a nearly $70 million expansion of Olathe Health, with an Overland Park location and a new medical campus, a “one-stop-shop” for everything from primary to urgent care, the hospital announced Thursday. The project will expand the health system’s footprint with construction at...
Kansas City ranks among most pet-friendly cities in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City was found to be among the most pet-friendly cities in the nation and one of the least expensive places to visit the veterinarian. With National Homeless Animals Day approaching and over 90.5 million pet-owning homes in the U.S. spending about $123.6 billion on their furry friends in 2021, WalletHub.com says it released its in-depth report on 2022′s Most Pet-Friendly Cities.
National Night Out 2022 is a success despite extreme heat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out 2022 succeeded in bringing the community together, and strengthening relationships. “National Night Out is the opportunity for neighbors to get out and meet one another,” said Topeka Police Captain Colleen Stuart. “We’ve always encouraged that. Society as a whole has gone away from that.”
Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month. The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project. The City said...
Manhattan man behind bars after second violation of Offender Registration Act
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after his second violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, Frank Gibson, 48, of Manhattan, was arrested for violations of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
