Downtown Lansing traffic patterns shifting this weekend

Calhoun County mobile recycling center pilot program to start next month.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County will begin a new mobile recycling center pilot program in September. The County received a 2020 EGLE Recycling Infrastructure Grant to purchase a truck and recycling trailer for use in rural townships to increase recycling access. Based on data collected from use...
UPDATE: South Haven police report victims pulled from Lake Michigan Monday have died
UPDATE TO EARLIER STORY: SOUTH HAVEN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – South Haven police have announced that the two people pulled from Lake Michigan earlier on Monday have died. A 22 year old male from Novi, MI, and a 21 year old female from Columbus, MI, were reported in the water on South Beach Monday afternoon around 12:30 pm.
Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in Allegan County fatal crash
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 30-year-old Plainwell area man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Allegan County’s Martin Township Saturday afternoon. Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with the Michigan State Police and Plainwell Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a call around 5:16 p.m. to a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue. When arrived they found the male occupant was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.
Battle Creek man pockets $390,000 in Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game
LANSING, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Battle Creek man has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 64-year-old Michael Justice matched the five white balls drawn on July 17 which were 02-04-18-22-41 to win $25,000 a year for life. He bought his...
Harvick back in victory lane Sunday at Michigan International Speedway
BROOKLYN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Harvick found himself back in victory lane in Michigan Sunday after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400. Harvick held off Bubba Wallace for the win while Denny Hamlin took third. It’s the fourth win in five races at the track for Harvick. The...
U of M number six in preseason USA Today College Football Coaches Poll
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Crimson Tide are leading the way in the preseason USA Today College Football Coaches Poll. The University of Alabama opens the season as the number one team in the nation after receiving 54 of 66 first place votes. This is the seventh time in 13 years the Tide entered the season as the top ranked team.
