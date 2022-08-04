ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Downtown Lansing traffic patterns shifting this weekend

By Randy Stine
wkzo.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in Allegan County fatal crash

PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 30-year-old Plainwell area man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Allegan County’s Martin Township Saturday afternoon. Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with the Michigan State Police and Plainwell Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a call around 5:16 p.m. to a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue. When arrived they found the male occupant was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Traffic
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
wkzo.com

U of M number six in preseason USA Today College Football Coaches Poll

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Crimson Tide are leading the way in the preseason USA Today College Football Coaches Poll. The University of Alabama opens the season as the number one team in the nation after receiving 54 of 66 first place votes. This is the seventh time in 13 years the Tide entered the season as the top ranked team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy