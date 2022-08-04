Downtown Lansing traffic patterns shifting this weekend

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Crimson Tide are leading the way in the preseason USA Today College Football Coaches Poll. The University of Alabama opens the season as the number one team in the nation after receiving 54 of 66 first place votes. This is the seventh time in 13 years the Tide entered the season as the top ranked team.

