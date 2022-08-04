ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial Trail to close during creek repairs

By News Staff
 5 days ago
PRHS students, trail walkers should plan alternate routes during closures

– The City of Paso Robles, in collaboration with Caltrans and the Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Conservation District (US-LT RCD), will be breaking ground on the Centennial Creek Rehabilitation Project on Aug. 15, 2022, beginning the rehabilitation of the Centennial Creek corridor.

Centennial Creek is a waterway that connects Lana Street to Navajo Avenue, ultimately connecting to the Salinas River. For many years this creek system has suffered significant erosion, bank destabilization, damaged culverts, and habitat degradation. The Centennial Creek Rehabilitation Project intends to improve the creek’s functionality, hydrology (water flow velocity), and increase natural habitat. This will be done through the following methods:

  • Grading specific areas of the creek, which will widen the channel to allow water to pool and reduce scouring velocity,
  • Creating roughened riffles (cobble beds) to mirror a natural creek system, slowing water and allowing sediment to drop out,
  • Removing some debris and rock hardscapes, and
  • Planting a variety of native and fire-resistant plant species around specific creek areas.

Traffic control/closures:

The construction and rehabilitation project will last approximately 8 to 10 months, starting at the eastern/upstream portion of Centennial Creek (Lana Street to Nickerson Drive). The city intends to close the walking path for public safety as heavy equipment conducts the work. The closure is estimated to begin Aug. 15, through Sept. 18, provided that construction schedule remains as planned. The second phase will be located at the western/downstream portion of the creek (Nickerson Drive to Navajo Avenue). The closure is estimated to begin Sept. 19, through Oct. 15, provided that the construction schedule remains as planned. Signage and fencing will be installed to deter pedestrians and ensure safety.

Long-term monitoring and management:

After construction, there will be a 3-year planting period followed by a monitoring period of 7 years to ensure the project meets agency success criteria. Long-term monitoring and maintenance will be the responsibility of the US-LT RCD. Maintenance will involve plant watering, vegetation, weed management, as well as other maintenance needs.

Funding:

Caltrans provided funding to the US-LT RCD to fund the design and construction of the Centennial Creek Rehabilitation Project. In addition, an endowment from Caltrans will be established and held by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to be administered to the US-LT RCD to ensure that the project site is monitored and maintained according to permit requirements.

Comments / 0

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

