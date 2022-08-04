‘I am capable of more than I think:’ Colchester Girl Scout Ava Blaisdell looks back on her trip to Bocas del Toro, Panama

Falling water levels have raised hopes that rescuers will be able to enter a flooded Mexican mine, possibly on Wednesday, to look for 10 trapped workers, the government said. But by Wednesday or Thursday, the water level is expected to have dropped to 1.5 meters (around five feet), so "divers and rescuers will be able to enter," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters.

