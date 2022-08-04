‘I am capable of more than I think:’ Colchester Girl Scout Ava Blaisdell looks back on her trip to Bocas del Toro, Panama

Read on www.colchestersun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Falling water levels boost Mexican mine rescue mission
Falling water levels have raised hopes that rescuers will be able to enter a flooded Mexican mine, possibly on Wednesday, to look for 10 trapped workers, the government said. But by Wednesday or Thursday, the water level is expected to have dropped to 1.5 meters (around five feet), so "divers and rescuers will be able to enter," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters.
Book holiday travel now with Southwest's 2-day sale. Here are the best deals from Phoenix
If you're planning to fly to California for the holidays, you can find some of the best deals right now. But you'll have to act fast to book the lowest rates. Southwest Airlines' latest fare sale is offering 40% off base fares on flights to 12 California cities from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport....
Comments / 0