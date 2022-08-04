Anne Hathaway Just Wore Short Shorts and Flats in the Most Effortlessly Chic Way

“In a world of fast fashion, our goal is to have a home for the artists of the industry.” A company with a powerful ethos and a fabulously quirky name, Lisa Says Gah has become a beloved haven for independent designers and those keen on fashion discovery. And to answer the question we’re all thinking — yes, Lisa is a real person, and yes, she is saying “Gah.” Meet Lisa Bühler, the passionate founder and CEO of the company, who has quite literally been saying “Gah” for the last decade or so. Used as a term of endearment rather than distaste, Bühler coined the phrase to determine which pieces were worthy of your wardrobe. Bühler founded Lisa Says Gah in 2014 with the mission to create an e-commerce platform where independent designers, sustainable fashion, and high-quality materials could live in harmony.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO