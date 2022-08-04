Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire; U.S. says Russia aims to fabricate evidence in prison deaths | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read on www.yaktrinews.com
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
347 rioters have pleaded guilty for their role in the Capitol insurrection so far. This table is tracking them all.
More than 880 people have been charged with crimes over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and 347 have pleaded guilty over a year later.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Trump seeks to raise money off of FBI search, Republicans circle wagons
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
A raging fire at a Cuban oil facility worsens the island's energy crisis
Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility as the fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island grappling with a growing energy crisis.
Best Oyster Bar in Every State
People have been chowing down on oysters since as far back as the Stone Age. The ancient Greeks and Romans cultivated and consumed oysters in mass quantities, but the delicacy was usually reserved for the upper classes. In the 18th and 19th centuries, an era known as the Golden Age of Oysters, the shellfish were […]
"It's The One Thing I Make Sure To Eat On Every Trip Across The Atlantic": Americans Are Sharing Foods From Abroad That Are Difficult To Find Back Home
"I make it for friends and everyone loves it immediately. I think it will be the next big Japanese food craze in the US."
