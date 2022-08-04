Railroad crossing closure coming to West Baton Rouge Parish

Read on www.brproud.com
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Lane blockage on Florida Blvd. near S. Tamari Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local officials, a traffic incident is unfolding on Florida Boulevard near S. Tamari Drive at Marque Ann Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 6:09 p.m., officials are reporting an area traffic jam and lane blockage. At this time there is no...
brproud.com
KC Road Bridge closure begins Tuesday for repairs
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPORUD) — Ascension Parish Government says KC Road at the bridge between LA 74 and Babin Road will be closed starting Tuesday. Officials said no through traffic will be allowed to cross over the bridge. The closure is expected to last three weeks for repairs. Detours...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest near N. Harrell’s Ferry
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday, August 8 crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Muriel Avenue. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes open along exit ramp from I-10 East to Highland Rd
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 3 p.m., Monday (August 8) all lanes are open on the exit ramp from I-10 East to Highland Road. Earlier in the afternoon, the exit ramp had been partially blocked due to...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Prescott Rd. near Dickens Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday (August 8) evening crash on Prescott Road near Dickens Drive at Joor Road. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) are at the scene.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
West Side Journal
DOTD gives update on status of Intracoastal Bridge construction
Motorists have anxiously awaited any information on the status of the Intracoastal Bridge, as it is the sole entryway and exit for residents on the Westside. Without the Intracoastal, residents would have to look for a longer alternative route to East Baton Rouge Parish and beyond. As of July 28,...
brproud.com
Fallen trees blocks left lane at Gross Tete on I-10 east
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fallen trees have blocked the left lane at mile marker 142 on Interstate 10 east Sunday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that congestion is minimal. To find an alternate route, click here.
brproud.com
Local officials work together to get $500K for Comite River cleanup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s been almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, at least that’s what people who live in the area tell us. Now, change is coming. Central and East Baton Rouge Parish officials said they’re using a $500,000 grant to...
postsouth.com
Lower speed limits, stiffer fines in effect for Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lower speed limits are in effect – along with higher fines – for the stretch of Interstate 10 along the Atchafalaya Basin twin span. Signs along the 18-mile corridor between Ramah in Iberville Parish and St. Martin Parish near Henderson are part of a three-phase process, in response to Senate Bill 435/ACT 426 that established the Atchafalalya Basin Bridge as a highway safety corridor.
brproud.com
Crews simultaneously responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs, no injuries reported
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Fire crews responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs Monday afternoon, both of which left no injuries. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5 said crews responded to a possible fire at Taco Bell on Juban Road. After crews arrived, only light smoke was found in the lobby. The fire district said no fire was discovered and an electrician was called.
brproud.com
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
brproud.com
Motorcyclist hurt in Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious injury crash” involving a motorcycle which took place late on Friday, August 5. The crash took place on LA 1019 east of LA-16 around 11 p.m. “The driver of the motorcycle...
wbrz.com
Another street racer arrested for car stunts that shut down College Drive after Garth Brooks concert
BATON ROUGE - Another street racer involved in shutting down College Drive near I-10 after the Garth Brooks concert was arrested over the weekend. Baton Rouge police officers spotted 23-year-old Malik William's car on Greenwell Springs Road on Friday night and pulled him over. Officers said they used social media screengrabs from the night of the concert to identify William's license plate and decals on his car.
Car fleeing from bullets crashes in downtown Baton Rouge over weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It almost looked like a movie set right in the middle of Downtown Baton Rouge this past weekend. But this time, the guns, bullets, screams and smoke were real, as was the danger. That chaotic scene was the end of a rolling shootout right during...
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of...
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
brproud.com
Vehicle in fatal July hit-and-run sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a vehicle used in a fatal July hit-and-run killing a bicyclist. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the hit-and-run took place at 7:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 800 block of I-12 East. Police described the vehicle as a...
tigerdroppings.com
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
