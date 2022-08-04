Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse
Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
BBC
Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail
A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
BBC
Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash
A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
BBC
Oldham man jailed for manslaughter over punch killing
A man who knocked a man unconscious and then "callously continued to assault him" has been jailed for the killing. Jamie Kennedy, 24, punched Robert Payne, 60, in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on a pavement in Oldham on 15 October 2021.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
BBC
Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found
Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city. The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison...
BBC
Deliveroo driver stabbed in road rage killing, jury told
A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage attack by a van driver who was "not prepared to let matters rest", a court has heard. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park, north London, on 3 January 2020. His alleged attacker, 28-year-old plumber Nathan Smith,...
BBC
Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary
US actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into a home in the state of Vermont and stealing bottles of alcohol. According to a police report, officials were alerted to a break-in on 1 May in the town of Stamford. Surveillance video led them to suspect...
BBC
Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park
Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
BBC
Man acquitted of murdering man found on roadside in Basingstoke
A man has been found not guilty of murdering a man who was found on a roadside. Troy Harkness, 22, was found injured and unresponsive on Abbey Road in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 19 January and died later in hospital. The jury was told Mr Harkness died from a stab wound...
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
BBC
Wakefield murder inquiry after assault victim's death
A man who was seriously hurt after being assaulted in Wakefield has died from his injuries, police said. Jack Kirmond, 33, from Wakefield, was found outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club, in Weeland Road, at 00:18 BST on Sunday. He had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital...
BBC
Lincoln stabbing: Woman charged with attempted murder
A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Lincoln. Officers were called to reports of a man with stab wounds at a property on Kenner Close on Sunday. The man, aged in his 60s, received treatment for injuries to his...
BBC
Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads
A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
