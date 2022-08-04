ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Wiscasset Set for Success is Aug. 14

Wiscasset students get a headstart on the new school year Aug. 14 during the annual Set for Success event held 1-3 p.m. at the elementary school. Since 2019, Feed Our Scholars, a local community group, has sponsored the back- to-school program geared toward providing pre-kindergarten to grade five students with school supplies.
WISCASSET, ME
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13

Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
BOOTHBAY, ME
50th Annual North Nobleboro Day

Each year on the second Saturday of August, the delicious smell of barbecued chicken fills the air in North Nobleboro, accompanied by great music, and family and friends from the community and beyond. This year, North Nobleboro Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the community grounds on Upper East Pond Road in North Nobleboro.
NOBLEBORO, ME
Re-elect Gov. Mills

I am writing to you in support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Governor of Maine. I am the fund manager for the Ecumenical Council on Homelessness Prevention in Damariscotta. My coworkers and I have interviewed and assisted numerous families and individuals seeking our assistance in the last two years.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Aug. 9 update: Midcoast adds 45 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Rebecca E. Townsend

Rebecca E. Townsend, 80, of Edgecomb, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 4, 1941, a daughter of Alson B. and Helen A. (Cowley) Erskine. She married Robert E. Townsend in 1957 and graduated from Wiscasset High School in...
EDGECOMB, ME
James Anthony Botti

James A. Botti of Boothbay Harbor died peacefully at home on Aug. 3, 2022 with family at his side. Born in Middletown, New York in 1945 to Charles and Ellen Botti, Jim was a devoted husband and father who left his imprint on everyone he met along the way. Jim...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Purchase your 2022 Fish Ladder quilt raffle tickets

The drawing for the 2022 Fish Ladder Raffle Quilt is just around the corner: The drawing will take place on Labor Day. Tickets are still available at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta, which is also where the quilt is on display. See https://damariscottamills.org/quilt-raffle/ for alternative ways to purchase your raffle tickets.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
USCG Boothbay Harbor appoints new officer-in-charge

Ryan Smith, 39, was appointed officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor last month after the retirement of the previous commander Adam Smart. Smith has been in the Coast Guard for almost 20 years and is coming off a job as operations manager at the South Portland station. This will be his first command position.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
WMTW

How hot was it? Maine sets records

PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
PORTLAND, ME
Julia Lane of Castlebay to play in Round Pond

Julia Lane, singer, songwriter, and Celtic harpist will present a solo concert at the Little Brown Church on Route 32 in Round Pond on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, $15 suggested. Lane is a self-taught player of the "clarsach" or Celtic folk harp which she...
ROUND POND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M

An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
PHIPPSBURG, ME
‘Surroundings’ exhibition closing Aug. 13

The Maine Art Gallery’s fourth show of the season, Surroundings, comes to a close on Saturday, Aug. 13. Artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor, were asked to present paintings and sculpture that illustrate the ways in which they view their surroundings. Their works range from photographic representations to abstract interpretations of everyday scenes in the world around us.
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
BUXTON, ME
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Route 27 resident wants motorists to slow down

For 21 years, Mark Warren has lived on Route 27 and witnessed an all too familiar scene. Motorists traveling at high speeds creating a safety hazard. Warren expressed his concerns about motorists speeding well-beyond the posted 40 and 45 mph limits Aug. 8 to the Edgecomb selectmen. Warren lives near the McKay Road intersection and described the situation “It’s an accident waiting to happen.”
EDGECOMB, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
FARMINGTON, ME

