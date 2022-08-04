ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency

Cryptocurrency exchange Nuri GmbH has filed for insolvency in Berlin, according to a court filing. The platform, previously called Bitwala, was founded in 2015. Nuri said the sell-off in the crypto market coupled with the collapse of Celsius Network ultimately led to the decision. The price of bitcoin (BTC) has...
Can You Buy NFTs Without Owning Crypto?

For consumers who want digital collectibles, music or art but feel reluctant to use cryptocurrency, here's some good news. You probably closely associate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with crypto. They are, after all, a type of crypto token themselves. But if you’re a little wary of cryptocurrency, don’t let that shut you out of the NFT market: You can now buy NFTs with dollars or any other fiat currency. Here’s how.
9 Survival Tips for Crypto Winter

Since you rolled out of bed, how many times have you checked the price of bitcoin? How often have you checked your portfolio? How many podcasts, articles, YouTube videos, Reddit posts or Twitter threads have you devoured to learn about whether the bear market’s “bottom is in”?
Crypto Options Trading on Solana Has Mostly Fizzled. A New DEX Has a Plan to Change That

SALT LAKE CITY — Even for traditional finance pros, talk of “portfolio margining” is the kind of thing that’ll make most eyes glaze over. And yet it’s vital plumbing that helps make conventional markets work. A decentralized finance (DeFi) project building here at the MtnDAO hacker house in Salt Lake City is bringing the concept to cryptocurrency options, hoping that’ll make trading the derivatives on the Solana blockchain more appealing.
Understanding the Currency Sector in CoinDesk Indices DACS

Kelly Ye, CFA, head of research, and Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices. In December 2021, CoinDesk Indices launched its digital asset classification standard (DACS) to set the standard for defining the industries of digital assets. Each of the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization is assigned to an industry defined by DACS, and then at least one industry is assigned to an industry group. Finally, at least one industry group is assigned to a sector.
Nuvei Tempers Yearly Expectations Due to Crypto Volatility

Payments technology firm Nuvei (NVEI) has tempered its outlook for the remainder of 2022 after its second-quarter revenue fell short of expectations, partly due to volatility in cryptocurrencies. The Canada-based firm reported revenue of $211.3 million for the quarter-ended June 30 an increase of 19% compared to the corresponding period...
Crypto.com Receives South Korean Regulatory Licenses After Buying Local Firms

Digital asset exchange Crypto.com said on Monday it has acquired South Korean payment service firm PnLink Co. and virtual-asset exchange OK-BIT Co. The move has allowed Crypto.com to secure the Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration licenses in Korea. These licenses are provided to trading and financial firms to conduct business legitimately within Korea and extend services to locals.
Galaxy Digital's Q2 Net Loss More Than Triples to $554.7M Amid Market Downturn

Cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) reported a second-quarter net loss of $554.7 million, which was more than triple the loss from the same period last year. The larger loss was mainly the result of the crypto market downturn and investments in Galaxy's trading business, the firm said on...
Iris Energy Turns On 41 Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining Machines Ahead of Schedule

Iris Energy (IREN) has brought 41 megawatts of bitcoin mining machines on line in British Columbia more than a month ahead of schedule. The addition doubled the company's operating hashrate, or computing power, on the Bitcoin network to 2.3 exahashes/second (EH/s), it said in a press release on Monday. Another 1.4 EH/s, requiring 50 MW of energy capacity, also in British Columbia, is scheduled to be up and running by the end of September, it said.
Crypto Mixing Service Tornado Cash Blacklisted; Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Reports Q2 Net Loss

"The Hash" team discusses the U.S. Treasury Department banning all Americans from using the decentralized crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. Plus, cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) reports second-quarter earnings amid recent market turbulence. This episode has been edited by Michele Musso. Our executive producer is Jared Schwartz. Our...
Justin Sun Says Proof-of-Work 'Essential' Part of Ethereum

Always controversial, Tron founder Justin Sun said he thinks the proof-of-work way of operating is an "essential" component of Ethereum – just as the Ethereum community readies to transition to a different, proof-of-stake, system after a multi-year effort. Many billions of dollars are at stake. The crypto entrepreneur still...
Move Over, Ethereum – Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Has Apps, Too

While market analysts have been panicking about crypto winter, Bitcoin developers have been quietly building more apps. According to a report by Arcane Research, the Lightning Network in particular has developed a diverse ecosystem of over 100 apps across at least 20 categories. Lightning strikes. Earlier this year, Lightning’s user...
Panic Grips WazirX Users After Binance's CEO Advises Users to Move Funds

Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, has stirred panic among users of WazirX. Zhao said Binance could, it it wanted to, shut down the Indian cryptocurrency platform, and has advised its users to transfers their funds to Binance. Zhao was denying claims made by WazirX founder...
First Mover Americas: As Bitcoin and Ether Slide, Investors Bet on Ethereum Fork

Price Point: As bitcoin and ether trade lower Tuesday, investors and analysts are focused on the upcoming Merge and the potential of a forked proof-of-work ETH. Market Moves: A report from Coinbase said layer 2 blockchains could siphon revenue away from Ethereum. The future of layer 2s could be a “zero-sum game” because the layer 2 that houses the majority of dapps could “power the entirety of the Ethereum ecosystem,” the report said.
Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash Blacklisted by US Treasury

The Treasury Department has banned all Americans from using decentralized crypto-mixing service Tornado Cash. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a watchdog agency tasked with preventing sanctions violations, on Monday added Tornado Cash to its Specially Designated Nationals list, a running tally of blacklisted people, entities and cryptocurrency addresses. As a result, all U.S. persons and entities are prohibited from interacting with Tornado Cash or any of the Ethereum wallet addresses tied to the protocol. Those who do may face criminal penalties.
