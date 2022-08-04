For consumers who want digital collectibles, music or art but feel reluctant to use cryptocurrency, here's some good news. You probably closely associate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with crypto. They are, after all, a type of crypto token themselves. But if you’re a little wary of cryptocurrency, don’t let that shut you out of the NFT market: You can now buy NFTs with dollars or any other fiat currency. Here’s how.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO