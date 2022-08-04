Read on www.boothbayregister.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
New pump-out boat, Route 27 sidewalk update
Boothbay Harbor will be getting a new pump-out boat for spring to cover services for 12 marinas across the town’s coast. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has mandated marinas accommodating 18 or more boats over 25 feet to provide pump-out services. Town Manager Julia Latter said Aug. 8...
boothbayregister.com
Route 27 resident wants motorists to slow down
For 21 years, Mark Warren has lived on Route 27 and witnessed an all too familiar scene. Motorists traveling at high speeds creating a safety hazard. Warren expressed his concerns about motorists speeding well-beyond the posted 40 and 45 mph limits Aug. 8 to the Edgecomb selectmen. Warren lives near the McKay Road intersection and described the situation “It’s an accident waiting to happen.”
boothbayregister.com
Re-elect Gov. Mills
I am writing to you in support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Governor of Maine. I am the fund manager for the Ecumenical Council on Homelessness Prevention in Damariscotta. My coworkers and I have interviewed and assisted numerous families and individuals seeking our assistance in the last two years.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
The Rotary Building hosted a warm evening and good crowd to hear Tina Hall, current member of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club, talk about pollinator projects. Tina, who is a past Rotary governor from District 5970 in Iowa, is also a member of ESRAG, the Rotary Action Group for Environmental Sustainability. Since moving to the Midcoast, she has spent her time volunteering at the Botanical Gardens and promoting pollinator projects as a way to have fun and help the environment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
American Legion Post 36
Thanks to everyone who came out to the Yard Sale last Saturday! The heat didn’t stop folks from finding the treasures they couldn’t live without! While the focus of the Yard Sale was not on any specific project of the Post, we brought in enough to support more than three high school juniors next year to attend Dirigo State (formally Boys State and Girls State). For those who wonder what happens to items that aren’t sold, we learned that there is an organization in Damariscotta that take these items and have regular “yard sales” throughout the year where the monies received go to support Maine’s homeless. So, on Sunday, these items were delivered to them. Keep that in mind next year when you hope things that aren’t sold will not be heading to the dumpster but will continue to support our community. On behalf of the Legion Leadership, we can’t thank enough all the volunteers who came to help!
boothbayregister.com
Lerner family honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the Gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
boothbayregister.com
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
boothbayregister.com
50th Annual North Nobleboro Day
Each year on the second Saturday of August, the delicious smell of barbecued chicken fills the air in North Nobleboro, accompanied by great music, and family and friends from the community and beyond. This year, North Nobleboro Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the community grounds on Upper East Pond Road in North Nobleboro.
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
USCG Boothbay Harbor appoints new officer-in-charge
Ryan Smith, 39, was appointed officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor last month after the retirement of the previous commander Adam Smart. Smith has been in the Coast Guard for almost 20 years and is coming off a job as operations manager at the South Portland station. This will be his first command position.
boothbayregister.com
Re: Property Tax Stabilization
The recent new Property Tax Stabilization program is now active. This program freezes resident's tax bills on primary homestead property if they are over 65 years old and have owned the Maine homestead for 10 years or more. The net effect is their taxes will not go up in future...
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Gerry’s tour, upcoming events and more
So many people signed up for Gerry Gamage’s walking tour around Newagen on Saturday, Aug. 6, that some of us were asked to come at 1 p.m. for our tour instead of 9 a.m. Coming from multiple generations of Newagen families, Gerryknows and cares about the history personally. We met in front of the Pine Room at the Newagen Inn, then walked to the water across a space now used for outdoor weddings, in fact chairs were set up for such an event later in the day, but was once a salt water swimming pool. Looking across to Cape Island and Hunting island, he told tales of each.
boothbayregister.com
‘Surroundings’ exhibition closing Aug. 13
The Maine Art Gallery’s fourth show of the season, Surroundings, comes to a close on Saturday, Aug. 13. Artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor, were asked to present paintings and sculpture that illustrate the ways in which they view their surroundings. Their works range from photographic representations to abstract interpretations of everyday scenes in the world around us.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Southport Yacht Club
Rock the Boat 5K was a great success this past weekend. The overall winner and course record breaker was Titus Muniz who came all the way from Augusta. Titus finished with a time of 18:02.3, breaking the overall course record held by Raphael Harriman from 2017. We want to know what he eats for breakfast! Titus enjoyed the beautiful course and like all of us, noticed the hilly challenges. Anne Jacobs broke another course record in the women’s 60-plus category. She finished with a time of 29:39.3 breaking Mary Lou Lowrie’s 29:40.3 record held since 2016. Congratulations to all the runners and walkers who spent the morning becoming even stronger while helping raise funds for the sailing program. Together we raised over $1,300 for scholarships. The Irving/Cameron family won the prize for the most participants with over 15 family members representing. We are not sure how 15 of them will share a pie! Special thanks Eden Climo with Tidal Wellness for being there for stretching and massage. We appreciated all the volunteers who brought homemade pies, served on timing crew and kept the course safe and runners going the correct way. Mark your calendars for Aug. 5, 2023 for the 10th annual Rock the Boat 5K.
boothbayregister.com
Purchase your 2022 Fish Ladder quilt raffle tickets
The drawing for the 2022 Fish Ladder Raffle Quilt is just around the corner: The drawing will take place on Labor Day. Tickets are still available at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta, which is also where the quilt is on display. See https://damariscottamills.org/quilt-raffle/ for alternative ways to purchase your raffle tickets.
boothbayregister.com
Bayville Buzz
The Bayville social scene is finally (and some say thankfully) winding down. All survived - some better than others - another fun filled weekend. It all began Friday night at the village multiplex as The Rock made a surprise visit to show his movie, Jumanji. The whole thing was a shock as the intended version starred Robin Williams, but despite the Hollywood mix-up, all had a ball. There were lots of laughs, a few gasps and many entertaining comments from the crowd. Lemonade and popcorn were on the house (and the BIA) as all enjoyed a beautiful, bug free evening under the stars. Even a vole stopped by to say hello.
boothbayregister.com
Bike Safety Tips
It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the sights and sounds of summer from the back of a bike. Here are some general bicycle safety tips sourced from Maine Department of Transportation on its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety page. Wear a helmet. All bicyclists should wear properly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
We can’t lose St. Andrews Village
We can’t afford to lose St. Andrews Village. We need to have our selectboards look into this. We have lost our hospital and now LincolnHealth wants to close the village. What will they take away from us next – urgent care or family care?. This town has lost...
boothbayregister.com
Cross-Pollination: A farm-to-table dinner in Nobleboro Aug. 17
Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Toast the sweet heat of summer in Midcoast Maine with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators that grace us with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives. Dinner will kick off at 6:15 with a toast, followed by bites and small plates presented as they are ready from the kitchen.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
BRLT’s new Oak Point Farm playground is a gem
BRLT opened a new natural playground in a “branch cutting” ceremony July 16 at its Oak Point Farm headquarters. The playground was designed by Carson Douglas Landscape Architecture’s Bill Joyce, and built by Kennebec Trail Company’s John Copeland and funded by the Leland family. We’ve heard...
boothbayregister.com
The truth matters
There was a recent letter from Bruce MacDonald, vice chair of the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District, “aka” School Board. This letter was titled, “Incorrect and inflammatory.”. I deal in facts, not emotion, so I’d like to clear up some of his pandering to the MDOE and...
Comments / 0