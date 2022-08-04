Meet Your Maker - What We Know So Far About Dead By Daylight Dev's New Game

Read on www.svg.com
Apex Legends: Everything We Know About Vantage
Battle royales have rapidly grown into one of the most popular genres in the video game industry. The premise of these games is usually pretty simple: A player and a few of their friends are dropped into an arena to compete in a winner-take-all death match. Games like "Fortnite" and "PUBG" would probably burn out pretty quickly if they were left in their original state forever, but studios keep these titles alive by consistently upgrading them with seasons of content that add new maps, skins, weapons and – most importantly – new playable characters.
Dead By Daylight: Project W - What We Know So Far About The Resident Evil Collaboration
"Dead by Daylight" is no stranger to crossovers. The asymmetric horror title pits four survivors against a single killer in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The killer attempts to find and sacrifice the survivors to an eldritch being known as the Entity before they can repair the five generators that open the exit gates. Players get to choose which killer or survivor they control and the rosters are long, featuring 27 killers (such as The Dredge and Pinhead) and 29 survivors (like Ashley Williams and David King). While many of these are original characters created by Behavior Interactive, fans of the genre will recognize some from other famous horror franchises.
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
The Monkey Island Easter Egg You Missed In Hitman 3
Though "Hitman 3" had a rough launch, it still left a positive impression with critics. After developer and publisher IO Interactive got past the initial bumps in the road, it turned its focus to making more content for players to enjoy. The post-launch roadmap featured a wealth of "Hitman 3" – Year 2 plans, including the addition of the Ambrose Island location.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Unlock The Palace Of The Dead
Once one of Square Enix's biggest flops, "Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn" now offers a mind-boggling amount of content. The main story alone, at four expansions and counting, runs over 200 hours to complete (per Inverse), yet doesn't even scratch the surface of all the non-mandatory side pursuits players can delve into.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
Everything We Learned From August's Pokemon Presents
There is no shortage of content when it comes to the "Pokémon" franchise. Throughout the media giant's history, fans have been treated to an assortment of content, ranging from television shows, to card collections, events, and of course video games. With such a broad range of news to share, the "Pokémon" franchise is worthy of its own big event akin to other events such as E3 or PlayStation's State of Play. This is achieved periodically with the "Pokémon Presents" stream, a one-stop shop for any and all important news regarding the future of the franchise.
When Will We Get A New Top-Down Zelda Game?
Before "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" revolutionized the series and thrust it into the 3D age, the top-down perspective was a major part of the "Zelda" series' identity. And thankfully for old-school fans, the series has continued to embrace its roots, even as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" marked major changes in the "Zelda" formula as a whole. Entries as recent as 2019's "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," which embraced more of a "2.5D" style, have demonstrated the series' commitment to continuing the top-down lineage of "Zelda" games.
Pokemon Violet And Scarlet Double Pack: What's Included?
The Pokémon Company recently shared more details about the next generation of games, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." A new world overview trailer showed off more of the open-world region, as well as some of the people gamers will meet and the places they will go. Nintendo also announced the "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" Double Pack, which lets you pick up both versions of the game in a single package. It also revealed that there will be three stories to follow, although it did not explain all of them in detail. The first is the usual — beat all the gyms and become champion — with the second being a mysterious treasure hunt. It was also previously explained that the creator of "Undertale" Toby Fox would be composing music for "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet."
Is Ghost Recon Wildlands Cross-Platform?
As technology in gaming constantly evolves and the "console wars" begin the die down, cross-platform gaming has begun to become standard. While gamers were once limited to the pool of players on whatever console they were using at the time, more series — be it "Call of Duty" or even the Sony-developed "MLB The Show" — have begun instituting cross-platform play to increase player bases and ultimately make more profit. For a tactical shooter like "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, which is so dependent on cooperative play, whether or not the game supports cross-platform gaming is sure be a huge question for anyone looking to dig into it.
MLB・
Fort Solis - What We Know So Far
In third-person sci-fi thriller "Fort Solis," players take on the role of Jack Leary, an engineer stationed at a mining facility on Mars. When Jack can't make contact with the other crew members following a routine alarm, he sets out to handle the issue on his own. He soon discovers the titular Fort Solis abandoned, kicking off a heart-pounding investigation into what happened to the employees.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Get A Mount
Those trying out the revamped fourteenth installment of "Final Fantasy" might find that its area maps, while stunning, are very time-consuming to traverse on foot. The good news? Like every quality MMO, "A Realm Reborn" provides players with their first mount for free at a certain story point in the early game. The bad news? The entire mount system — including access to mounts purchased from the real money store or packaged in digital deluxe and preorder rewards — is locked behind the level 20 main story quest after players have trekked through all three city-states, completed the first three dungeons, and the first trial.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How To Get Into The Open Beta
"Call of Duty" fans are eager to get their hands on something fresh, especially after the tepid response to "Call of Duty: Vanguard." The next entry in the series, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," is a sequel to the much-loved "Modern Warfare" reboot from 2019. And there are plenty of reasons why fans are wanting to get a look at it as soon as possible. Firstly, Activision announced that "Modern Warfare 2" would release on last-gen consoles, leaving many worried about the game's quality. Secondly, Activision warned gamers that the series' cheating problem will likely carry over into "Modern Warfare 2." It makes sense that players might want to hop into the game's upcoming beta to see if the series overcomes these issues.
Pokemon's Gyms Will Never Be The Same
Fans love the "Pokémon" franchise, but many of the games have been criticized in the past for being overly formulaic. New trainers would leave their home, get their starter Pokémon from the local professor, embark on a more-or-less linear journey to collect all of the gym badges in the region and then face off against the strongest trainers in a final competition. This was more than sufficient when "Red" and "Blue" version came out, but many feel that it has started to grow somewhat stale many generations later. "Pokémon Sun" and "Moon" changed things up a bit by exchanging the gym battles for challenges, but this was immediately changed back in "Sword" and "Shield."
Nintendo Boss Crushes Latest Hopes For Switch 2
Nintendo can't seem to stop crushing the hopes and dreams of its fans lately. After years of waiting and hoping for a Switch Pro, gamers discovered in July that what they thought was a planned announcement of a new, upgraded console, was simply the reveal of a new "Splatoon" edition of the old console. Now, Nintendo has dashed the hopes of fans yet again with the news that a Switch 2 won't be coming anytime soon.
Gotham Knights Collector's Edition: What's Included?
"Gotham Knights" arrives on October 25, letting players take control of members of the Bat-Family in the wake of Batman's death. "Gotham Knights" will be available in three different versions: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Edition. All versions of the game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, and at different price points. The Standard version of "Gotham Knights" runs $70 USD ($60 for PC players) and doesn't include anything beyond a copy of the game.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Fans Just Got More Bad News
While many fans have been divided on "Marvel's Midnight Suns" due to the game's card-based combat system, many others have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming release, which sees Marvel's heroes facing a supernatural threat like no other. The roster of playable characters is set to include fan-favorites such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America, while also featuring some lesser-known characters such as Nico Minoru, Chthon, and Lilith. Unfortunately, there have been a few roadblocks between fans and the game.
Games To Play If You Can't Get Enough Of Stray
Since its release in July of 2022, "Stray" has taken the world by storm and become a hit with critics. The game, developed by BlueTwelve Studio and released on PlayStation and PC, sees players take control of a cute stray cat with their drone companion. Set in a cyberpunk world filled with robotic creatures, the cat and its new helper B-12 have to traverse through the city while avoiding monstrous zurks and security bots.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Find And Beat Flame Sergeant Dalvag
Despite it having an absolutely terrible start that had to be destroyed and rebuilt from the ground-up, traces of the original 2010 incarnation of "Final Fantasy 14" can still be found in its critically acclaimed successor. Many of the NPCs that populated Eorzea before the in-game apocalypse that formed the premise of the reboot are still around, either maintaining their status as central story characters, playing a small role in the side content, or being mentioned posthumously in various in-game text.
