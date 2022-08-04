Save 33% off a Eufy Cordless Vacuum and Keep Your Space Crumb-Free

Read on www.cnet.com
Related
CNET
Save Up to 80% on Home Essentials at Bed Bath & Beyond's Warehouse Event
Bed Bath & Beyond is running a new deal right now for up to 80% off during its warehouse event. Plus, you get 20% off the entire purchase with a coupon through Wednesday, Aug. 10. There are a ton of products that you can shop for. Since it's Bed Bath...
CNET
Grab Unique Back-to-School Items While Saving 15% With a Coupon Code
School is just around the corner, and you're likely looking at back-to-school deals that you can capitalize on. While we've already shared some of the best school picks for 2022, boutique retailer Minted is offering school items like backpacks and lunchboxes for kids of all ages. These items feature artwork from Minted's community of independent artists who get commissions on each product. Better still, you can get 15% off with coupon code BTS2022 from now until Aug. 15.
Engadget
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
We’re cleaning fanatics – the cheap household item that will make rusty metal look good as new
RUST on metal can often build up in the home - whether it's your bathroom or kitchen. Thankfully, cleaning fanatics have revealed the simple way to get your metal appliances looking good as new. The cleaning enthusiasts revealed that you don't need to go out and buy new appliances affected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
Handheld steam cleaner can disinfect surfaces, eliminate odors, and de-wrinkle clothes with zero chemicals
Move over, Dyson. The SUMJet’s dry steam technology can do everything from sanitizing surfaces to removing wrinkles from clothes… and at $109, it won’t break the bank either. With the ability to shoot out steam at 320°F, the SUMJet promises to be the ultimate handheld appliance. Using...
CNET
There's Probably Mold in Your Washing Machine. Here's How to Get Rid of It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your washing machine could be harboring mold and mildew, leaving your laundry smelling less than fresh. Just like other appliances, your washer needs a good scrub on a regular basis -- especially if there's a sulfury smell to your laundry.
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
CNET
Turning Off the Lights Is Actually a Really Useful Way to Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It seems like everything has become more expensive this year. Rising gas and grocery prices, and increasing rent rates has put a good deal of strain on monthly budgets. Plus, utility bills are skyrocketing across the US. And whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you've got one consistent monthly expense that always seems to be lofty: the electric bill.
CNET
You (Probably) Shouldn't Put Bifacial Solar Panels on Your Roof. Here's Where They Work Better
If you've ever needed to put on sunglasses while facing away from the sun, you understand the benefit of bifacial panels. Because sunlight reflects off of most surfaces and solar panels use sunlight to generate electricity, a bifacial solar panels collects sunlight on both its front and back. Bifacial solar...
CNET
Get Peace of Mind for Less With up to 40% on Eufy Security Kits and Equipment
You probably don't want to cut corners when it comes to your home's security. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of a great deal on security equipment when it comes along. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40% off a variety of indoor and outdoor Eufy home security cameras and systems. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET).
CNET
Clean the Gunk Out of Your Keurig to Make It Brew Better
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. The brewing system, drip trays and water tanks all require frequent love and attention. Even the exterior of your machine will gather unsavory stains, fingerprints and other marks of grime.
CNET
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
CNET
Wordle: My New Two-Step Strategy Keeps Me Winning
Even though I should go to bed earlier, I almost always stay awake until just past midnight every night to solve the day's new Wordle puzzle. It gives me a satisfying lift just before I go to sleep, and it's especially fun since I developed a new, two-step strategy that really seems to work for me. My win streak is at 30 now, and maybe that's nothing to you, but it's a personal best for me. I thought I'd talk you through it in case you're looking for a new way to tackle the game.
Android Authority
How to kick someone off your Wi-Fi
When someone uses your Wi-Fi without your knowledge, it can slow down your use of your own network. The average home would look very different if it weren’t for Wi-Fi. A wireless connection to the internet doesn’t only benefit those using phones and tablets. It is what allows the desktop computer upstairs and the smart TV in the basement, where there are no Ethernet ports, to conduct business and stream content. It also coordinates your security cameras and other smart devices. When someone uses your Wi-Fi without your knowledge, it can slow down your use of your own network. It can even make you go over your limit on metered ISP plans. It’s important to know how to kick someone off your Wi-Fi when they don’t belong there.
CNET
Save $80 On These Hi-Res Soundcore Liberty Pro 2 Earbuds
With the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pros, which we named one of the best-sounding pairs of earbuds for 2022, the Liberty 2 Pros are no longer the newest in their line. But these previous-gen true wireless earbuds still have plenty to offer, and right now you can snag a pair at a bargain. Amazon currently has the Liberty 2 Pros on sale for just $50, which is a whopping $80 discount and the all-time lowest price we've seen. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but with a price this good, we don't expect it to stick around for long.
CNET
Refurbished iPads Are Available at Steep Discounts Today, Starting at $120
Apple iPads are powerful, sleek devices that come packed with features, but these popular tablets have one major drawback: They're pricey. But if you don't mind a few imperfections, a refurbished model can be a great way to save some dough. Right now Woot has various refurbished iPad models on...
CNET
Get Up to 50% Off Select Cosmetics at NYX Today
NYX is well-known for its affordable and effective makeup (in fact, its waterproof eyeliners are my go-to) and right now the brand is offering 50% on select sale items. Prices start as low as $5 for lipsticks and go up to $30 for advent calendars and eyeshadow palettes. There are 34 different items to choose from during this sale, so we've picked some top choices to try out.
Comments / 0