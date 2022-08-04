ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several wildfires racing across eastern Washington

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
Several wildfires are burning across eastern Washington, nearing almost 32,000 acres in size.

According to fire officials, the Vantage Highway Fire has seen some progress, but there are still a lot of unburned areas that could further fuel the fire.

The Vantage Highway Fire flared up Monday and was burning about 26,490 acres, doubling in size over the last few days.

A cabin and three outbuildings have been lost to this fire and all evacuation orders are now lifted.

Crews are still on the ground constructing and securing containment lines.

The Williams Lake Fire, south of Cheney, is now at level 3 “Get out now” evacuations for some homes near Williams Lake.

This fire, with smoke visible from Spokane, was first reported about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and is now up to 3,200 acres.

Fire officials said this fire is 0% contained.

Red Cross volunteers are working to open a shelter at Cheney High School in response to the Williams Lake Fire.

The Cow Canyon fire, northwest of Selah, is currently at 1,500 acres and 0% contained.

Level 3 evacuations are also in effect for homes near Audubon and Maloy roads.

Level 2 or “Be ready to go” evacuations, were given to about 50 homes or structures.

No major injuries of residents or firefighters have been reported.

