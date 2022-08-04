ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

German Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency

Cryptocurrency exchange Nuri GmbH has filed for insolvency in Berlin, according to a court filing. The platform, previously called Bitwala, was founded in 2015. Nuri said the sell-off in the crypto market coupled with the collapse of Celsius Network ultimately led to the decision. The price of bitcoin (BTC) has...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Options Trading on Solana Has Mostly Fizzled. A New DEX Has a Plan to Change That

SALT LAKE CITY — Even for traditional finance pros, talk of “portfolio margining” is the kind of thing that’ll make most eyes glaze over. And yet it’s vital plumbing that helps make conventional markets work. A decentralized finance (DeFi) project building here at the MtnDAO hacker house in Salt Lake City is bringing the concept to cryptocurrency options, hoping that’ll make trading the derivatives on the Solana blockchain more appealing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CoinDesk

Iran Places First Crypto-Funded Import Order, Worth $10M: Report

Iran registered its first import order to be paid in crypto since the government, strapped for foreign currencies due to sanctions, amended digital assets legislation to allow locally mined cryptocurrencies to be used for purchases. The order is valued at $10 million, the Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday. The report...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Defi#Smart Contract#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Defiyield#Crypto For Advisors
CoinDesk

Crypto.com Receives South Korean Regulatory Licenses After Buying Local Firms

Digital asset exchange Crypto.com said on Monday it has acquired South Korean payment service firm PnLink Co. and virtual-asset exchange OK-BIT Co. The move has allowed Crypto.com to secure the Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration licenses in Korea. These licenses are provided to trading and financial firms to conduct business legitimately within Korea and extend services to locals.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Nuvei Tempers Yearly Expectations Due to Crypto Volatility

Payments technology firm Nuvei (NVEI) has tempered its outlook for the remainder of 2022 after its second-quarter revenue fell short of expectations, partly due to volatility in cryptocurrencies. The Canada-based firm reported revenue of $211.3 million for the quarter-ended June 30 an increase of 19% compared to the corresponding period...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Zipmex to Restart Ether, Bitcoin Withdrawals in the Next Few Days

Cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex will release ether (ETH) to users' wallets on Aug. 11 with bitcoin (BTC) following a week later. Zipmex blocked customers from taking direct custody of their coins last month. Zipmex plans to release "a specific amount" of ETH and BTC on the two dates, the exchanged tweeted...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinDesk

9 Survival Tips for Crypto Winter

Since you rolled out of bed, how many times have you checked the price of bitcoin? How often have you checked your portfolio? How many podcasts, articles, YouTube videos, Reddit posts or Twitter threads have you devoured to learn about whether the bear market’s “bottom is in”?
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Climbs Above $24K

Bitcoin (BTC) continued its ascension on Monday, rising 3% on average volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization surpassed $24,000 earlier in the day and remained above that threshold in the afternoon. BTC’s hourly charts (below) show that the bulk of the push higher occurred between 10 a.m. and 12...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

CoinDesk 20’s Latest Change Is the Biggest Yet

The collapse of terraUSD (UST) and luna (LUNC) has led to the biggest shakeup of the CoinDesk 20 since its start a couple of years ago. We have also decided to make a modification that gives a better indication of what’s happening in the market. Using data supplied from our friends at Kaiko, we’ve swapped out eight assets, the most changes the list has ever seen.
MARKETS
Akron Beacon Journal

B&W Enterprises shows quarterly loss, but says its on target to meet yearly goals

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises reported a loss for its second quarter, with executives also saying the Akron-based global energy services company and manufacturer is well positioned for future growth. B&W reported a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents per share, on revenue of $221 million for the quarter ending June 30. That compares to a profit of $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share, on revenue of $202.9 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinDesk

Justin Sun Says Proof-of-Work 'Essential' Part of Ethereum

Always controversial, Tron founder Justin Sun said he thinks the proof-of-work way of operating is an "essential" component of Ethereum – just as the Ethereum community readies to transition to a different, proof-of-stake, system after a multi-year effort. Many billions of dollars are at stake. The crypto entrepreneur still...
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Binance CEO Hits Back at 'Weak' KYC Claims

SEOUL, South Korea — Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao countered claims the exchange has a weak know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regime. Zhao said the exchange – the world’s largest by volume – has the industry’s most advanced system. He spoke during a session at Korea Blockchain Week here.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy