Read on www.coindesk.com
Related
CoinDesk
German Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency
Cryptocurrency exchange Nuri GmbH has filed for insolvency in Berlin, according to a court filing. The platform, previously called Bitwala, was founded in 2015. Nuri said the sell-off in the crypto market coupled with the collapse of Celsius Network ultimately led to the decision. The price of bitcoin (BTC) has...
CoinDesk
Crypto Options Trading on Solana Has Mostly Fizzled. A New DEX Has a Plan to Change That
SALT LAKE CITY — Even for traditional finance pros, talk of “portfolio margining” is the kind of thing that’ll make most eyes glaze over. And yet it’s vital plumbing that helps make conventional markets work. A decentralized finance (DeFi) project building here at the MtnDAO hacker house in Salt Lake City is bringing the concept to cryptocurrency options, hoping that’ll make trading the derivatives on the Solana blockchain more appealing.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: BTC Holds Near $24K; Why Do We Need EthereumPOW When We Have Ethereum Classic?
Prices: Bitcoin continued its recent rally; ether and other major cryptos also rose. Insights: Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin and Tron's Justin Sun are clashing over Ethereum's future. Prices. ●Bitcoin (BTC): $23,843 +2.5%. ●Ether (ETH): $1,779 +4.1%. ●S&P 500 daily close: 4,140.06 −0.1%. ●Gold: $1,786 per troy ounce +0.8%. ●Ten-year Treasury...
CoinDesk
Iran Places First Crypto-Funded Import Order, Worth $10M: Report
Iran registered its first import order to be paid in crypto since the government, strapped for foreign currencies due to sanctions, amended digital assets legislation to allow locally mined cryptocurrencies to be used for purchases. The order is valued at $10 million, the Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday. The report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Crypto.com Receives South Korean Regulatory Licenses After Buying Local Firms
Digital asset exchange Crypto.com said on Monday it has acquired South Korean payment service firm PnLink Co. and virtual-asset exchange OK-BIT Co. The move has allowed Crypto.com to secure the Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration licenses in Korea. These licenses are provided to trading and financial firms to conduct business legitimately within Korea and extend services to locals.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
CoinDesk
Nuvei Tempers Yearly Expectations Due to Crypto Volatility
Payments technology firm Nuvei (NVEI) has tempered its outlook for the remainder of 2022 after its second-quarter revenue fell short of expectations, partly due to volatility in cryptocurrencies. The Canada-based firm reported revenue of $211.3 million for the quarter-ended June 30 an increase of 19% compared to the corresponding period...
CoinDesk
Zipmex to Restart Ether, Bitcoin Withdrawals in the Next Few Days
Cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex will release ether (ETH) to users' wallets on Aug. 11 with bitcoin (BTC) following a week later. Zipmex blocked customers from taking direct custody of their coins last month. Zipmex plans to release "a specific amount" of ETH and BTC on the two dates, the exchanged tweeted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Passes $24K for First Time in August; Ethereum’s Buterin Shrugs Off Fork Talk
Price Point: Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) started Monday with 5% gains. However, exchange trading volume data shows levels are not matching the rally, signaling a lack of any real institution-driven volumes. Market Moves: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin played down the impact of any hard forks by third parties...
CoinDesk
9 Survival Tips for Crypto Winter
Since you rolled out of bed, how many times have you checked the price of bitcoin? How often have you checked your portfolio? How many podcasts, articles, YouTube videos, Reddit posts or Twitter threads have you devoured to learn about whether the bear market’s “bottom is in”?
Reddit and FTX update blockchain-based “community points” to make rewards accessible to crypto newbies
Community points exist on the blockchain and can be used to buy special memberships or rewards on Reddit.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Climbs Above $24K
Bitcoin (BTC) continued its ascension on Monday, rising 3% on average volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization surpassed $24,000 earlier in the day and remained above that threshold in the afternoon. BTC’s hourly charts (below) show that the bulk of the push higher occurred between 10 a.m. and 12...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Layer 2s Could Take Revenue From the Blockchain as They Become More Competitive: Coinbase
The Ethereum blockchain needs layer 2 systems to help deal with its “shortcomings on cost and throughput,” though those same scaling products could leech revenue from the network as they become “competitive rather than complementary,” crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) said in a research report Monday. “It's...
CoinDesk
Cipher Mining Lowers Per-Terahash Cost of Crypto Mining Rigs Even as Quarterly Loss Widens
Cipher Mining (CIFR) said it lowered its spending on bitcoin mining rigs by about $10 per terahash/second while reporting a second-quarter net loss Tuesday that was wider than its loss in the first quarter. The New York-based company, which became listed in a merger with a special purpose acquisition vehicle...
CoinDesk
Crypto Intelligence Platform Messari Plans to Raise $35M at $300M Valuation: Report
New York City-based crypto intelligence platform Messari plans to raise $35 million in financing at a $300 million valuation, according to a report by The Block, citing people familiar with the matter. Messari raised $21 million in an August 2021 round led by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures....
CoinDesk
CoinDesk 20’s Latest Change Is the Biggest Yet
The collapse of terraUSD (UST) and luna (LUNC) has led to the biggest shakeup of the CoinDesk 20 since its start a couple of years ago. We have also decided to make a modification that gives a better indication of what’s happening in the market. Using data supplied from our friends at Kaiko, we’ve swapped out eight assets, the most changes the list has ever seen.
B&W Enterprises shows quarterly loss, but says its on target to meet yearly goals
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises reported a loss for its second quarter, with executives also saying the Akron-based global energy services company and manufacturer is well positioned for future growth. B&W reported a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents per share, on revenue of $221 million for the quarter ending June 30. That compares to a profit of $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share, on revenue of $202.9 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the...
CoinDesk
Justin Sun Says Proof-of-Work 'Essential' Part of Ethereum
Always controversial, Tron founder Justin Sun said he thinks the proof-of-work way of operating is an "essential" component of Ethereum – just as the Ethereum community readies to transition to a different, proof-of-stake, system after a multi-year effort. Many billions of dollars are at stake. The crypto entrepreneur still...
CoinDesk
US Government Amps Up Inevitable Clash With Crypto Privacy in Tornado Cash Blacklisting
The instant Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin white paper came out in 2008, it was certain there'd be a clash between cryptocurrency's privacy ethos and conventional banking regulations designed to ensure money moving through the financial system isn't coming from, or going toward, something illegal. Step by step, bank overseers have...
CoinDesk
Binance CEO Hits Back at 'Weak' KYC Claims
SEOUL, South Korea — Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao countered claims the exchange has a weak know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regime. Zhao said the exchange – the world’s largest by volume – has the industry’s most advanced system. He spoke during a session at Korea Blockchain Week here.
Comments / 0