The best sandwiches in NC are served at this deli, Yelp says. What makes it so special

A deli in a quaint mountain town is serving the best sandwiches in North Carolina, new rankings show.

The High Test Deli & Sweet Shop was named the state’s top place to grab a sandwich . While the eatery’s menu has sandwiches ranging from chicken salad to grilled cheese, it doesn’t only focus on the savory kind.

The Bryson City shop also sells ice cream sandwiches made with soft serve and cookies made from scratch, according to its website.

The High Test earned statewide recognition after the restaurant review website Yelp studied businesses that had several sandwich-related reviews. The website “then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘sandwich’” over time, according to a report published Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Though the results were released during National Sandwich Month, fans of The High Test have raved about the restaurant throughout the year.

Several Yelp users said they couldn’t get enough of the friendly customer service and the ice cream sandwiches big enough to share. Customers also praised the variety of lunch time staples packed with meats and cheese, helping the shop earn more than four out of five stars on Yelp .

Many of the menu items play into the name “The High Test,” which can mean high-octane. For example, the Fill’er Up sandwich is loaded with ham and turkey while The Diesel is a type of BLT, according to the shop’s website.

But if you can’t wait to try the sandwiches, you’ll have to be patient. The business is closed through Aug. 15 for a summer break , according to its Facebook page.

The shop started in 2006 and sits near the Tuckasegee River in Bryson City . The town is considered a gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and is roughly 65 miles southwest of the tourist destination of Asheville.

Western North Carolina food and drink spots have made a mark in statewide and national rankings this year.

Recently, a mountain winery ranked No. 1 in the state , and an Asheville restaurant made a list of the nation’s top places for outdoor dining, McClatchy News reported.

