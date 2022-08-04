Crusaders switch to spread attack for rebuild

HARRELLS – The Harrells Christian Academy football team has just two returning starters after consecutive appearances in the state finals of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletics Association.

The loss of all-state fullback Devin Gardner and halfback Xavier Arrington to graduation has forced a change in the structure of its offense.

Entering his sixth season, head coach Jason Arnette has a new game plan as the Crusaders rebuild by going away from their traditional Wing-T attack to the spread off the Wing-T. The new set-up works primarily on deception and features pulling guards.

Arnette, who coaches the defense, will be more involved with the offense because of the departure of offensive coordinator Clayton Hall, who will remain in his role as head boys’ basketball coach and athletics director.

One of HCA’s returnees will spearhead the new offense, quarterback Ethan Spell, who also handles the punting and place-kicking duties and is a key member of the secondary.

The switch comes as the Crusaders follow two seasons in which Gardner ran over, through and past defenders. He rushed for 2,330 yards and 34 touchdowns last year as HCA went 11-2; and 1,463 yards and 19 scores as a junior during an 8-1 campaign in 2020.

While Arnette has high hopes for freshman Ja’Kashi Brunson, a 5-foot-10, 200 pound running back, who hails from Clinton and played junior varsity last season, he also sees more potential in Spell as a runner and passer.

“He’ll be in the ’gun most of the time and that will be a change,” Arnette said. “He’s a quarterback that needs to run more and get out and complete a few more passes. We’ve wanted to do that but didn’t because of a player like Devin.”

One of the strengths of the team could be its play on the line on both sides of the ball.

Look for the D-line to be anchored by junior tackle Malik Wider, the only other returning starter.

“It’s Ethan and Malik and a bunch of sophomores and freshmen,” Arnette said. “We’re going to make mistakes and take some lumps because we’re young. But when this group gets a little experience we can be real good.”

All of this might mean the defending two-time Big East champ will have to avoid penalties, turnovers and mental miscues.

“I’m in it to win it this year, but know it will be a struggle at times,” Arnette said.

Arnette expects good things from newcomer Samir Gibbs, a basketball player, Eli Hardison, who played at the JV level, and freshman Chamani Newton, a skilled athlete with loads of potential.

More new things

HCA’s new bleachers and crow’s nest coach’s booth high atop the enclosed press box at Johnson-Murphy Stadium were both finished late last season and will be in full use this fall.

The Crusaders have several new players and two coaches – Steve Mallard and Tracey Thornton – who will have new roles on the staff with the departure of Hall.

And while perhaps taking a step back from the past two seasons, HCA has kept its brutal schedule. It includes Cabarrus, which edged HCA 34-31 in the 2A finals last season; Charlotte Christian, which whipped HCA 28-7 in the 2021 finals; and High Point Christian, which fell to the Crusaders 52-42 in an early-season slugfest loss.

There are also Big East schools on the rebound, including North Raleigh Christian and Trinity Christian (Fayetteville). Longtime arch-rival Parrott Academy also returns a quarterback who threw for 1,888 yards.

