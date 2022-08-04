Russia rains 60 rounds of shells in southern Ukraine as it ramps up offensive along Dnieper River

Ukrainian troops have struck a strategic bridge essential for Moscow to supply its forces occupying the country's south, as Russia pounded several areas in Ukraine with rocket and artillery strikes.The Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnieper River late on Tuesday, the deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration for the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said.He said the bridge was still standing but its deck was pierced with holes, stopping vehicles from crossing.The 1.4-kilometer bridge sustained serious damage in Ukrainian shelling last week, when it took multiple hits. It was closed for trucks but had remained open for passenger...

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO