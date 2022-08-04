Hurricanes Debut With Top Ten Recruiting Class by SI's Rankings

Will the Hurricanes push for a spot in the top five next month?

Photo: Jaden Rashada and Emory Williams; Credit: All Hurricanes

Sports Illustrated revealed its first set of monthly recruiting class rankings on Tuesday, and as one might expect after a fiery hot summer on the trail, the Miami Hurricanes find themselves within the top ten on the debut list.

SI’s rankings put an emphasis on premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback), general quality at the top of the class and also positional units being constructed together while addressing team needs.

As well noted below, Miami's double-dipping at quarterback, offensive tackle and pass rusher thus far helped elevate head coach Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes into their comfortable spot at No. 8.

8. Miami Verbal commitments: 16 Premium position pledges: 7 Where the Hurricane class lacks defensive line and secondary talent, it makes up for with one of America’s top offensive line, quarterback and tight end classes. The pass-rusher group could eventually challenge among the nation’s best, too, based on two July commitments in Malik Bryant and Jayden Wayne . Winning the Francis Mauigoa battle on July 4 profiles as one of Mario Cristobal’s signature wins along the offensive line, of course, his specialty position having played and coached it himself. Even better for Canes fans is the fact that Mauigoa is pushing for more UM prospects at IMG Academy, arguably the most talented high school program in the country.

You can find SI's entire top 25 of 2023 recruiting classes entering August below.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Georgia

6. Clemson

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Tennessee

10. Penn State

11. Arkansas

12. USC

13. Florida

14. LSU

15. Cincinnati

16. Baylor

17. Washington

18. North Carolina

19. Texas Tech

20. Oregon

21. Louisville

22. Iowa

23. Northwestern

24. Pittsburgh

25. Duke

