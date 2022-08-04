Local Parent, Graduate Student Say TSU Speech Pathology Clinic Gives Children a New Voice and a Great Experience

Read on tntribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Robert Carr, Jr. Ed.D Appointed Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost at Fisk University
Nashville, Tenn. –Robert Carr, Jr. Ed.D who has led a 20 year career in education, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs. He will begin at the university on August 25. Dr. Carr will have oversight of all academic departments, coordinate curricular initiatives, grant degrees, work...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Local Jessica Smith Recognized as One of Bankers Life’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors
NASHVILLE, TN – Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, is pleased to announce that Jessica Smith was named one of the company’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors at Bankers Life. “My...
Enhanced security measures in place at Wilson County Fair
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will see heightened security measures this year as safety measures remain a top priority.
wpde.com
'Crackheads were sneaking into the building': TSU students worry about staying in hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Not enough on-campus housing has Tennessee State University (TSU) students worried they will end up in hotels yet again. They say finding needles and people on drugs was the norm at hotels they were put up in by the university. With less than three weeks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will Celebrate Five Years with Nashville Performance August 28
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will present Wondrous Grace: Celebrating Five Years on Sunday, August 28th, 4pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. 1109 32nd Ave. North. The concert will feature selections running the gammet of the African American sacred tradition rendered by rich, versatile voices and accomplished instrumentalists.
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Nashville ex-employee threatens to kill colleague who gave poor work review
A man threatened to kill his colleague after a poor performance review, according to a Metro police affidavit.
Deck buckles at Loser’s in Midtown
Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tribune
Woolworth Theatre in Downtown Nashville Announces Opening Dates
NASHVILLE, TN – The highly-anticipated Woolworth Theatre is excited to announce the opening of its doors in downtown Nashville on September 23rd, 2022. The newly built and revitalized theatre will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, revealing that two all-star cast members will take the stage: country music star Chuck Wicks, and two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, Laura Osnes. Tickets will be available to the public for pre-sale beginning on July 28th.
Virginia fugitive caught in Wilson County
A man accused of assaulting a Virginia law enforcement officer will soon be extradited back to the Old Dominion State thanks to good police work by Lebanon police, Wilson County law officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rutherford County student killed in auto vs. pedestrian accident
A Rutherford County student has died after being hit by a vehicle on the first day of school in Murfreesboro.
Dogs rescued from ‘house of darkness’ in Hendersonville
ARC responded after authorities, who responded to the property after receiving complaints, had concerns for the animals’ welfare.
Firefighters battle fire outside Nashville recycling center
The fire was reported in the 700 block of 19th Avenue North and took several hours to get under control.
Family-owned business forced out of Lebanon Outlet Mall
“To immediately terminate us like we are scum. It’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful what are supposed to do in the interim?” Tamikia White Seafood Sacs said.
Police investigating deadly shooting outside Jefferson Street bar
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside a Jefferson Street bar.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man indicted for raping young relative
A Clarksville man has been arrested for raping a 10-year-old girl related to him. Jesse Shawn Sluder, 37, has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape and two counts of incest.
fox17.com
Man receives life in prison, is guilty for murdering aunt in their Brentwood, TN home
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Davidson County jury found 34-year-old Joshua Terelle Gaines guilty of first degree murder Friday for killing his aunt in their Brentwood, Tennessee home back in 2018. The district attorney's office said Gaines was first convicted in 2018 in the shooting death of his aunt,...
Tennessee Election Results: Republican Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Republican primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
Comments / 0