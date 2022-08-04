ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Local Parent, Graduate Student Say TSU Speech Pathology Clinic Gives Children a New Voice and a Great Experience

By Alexis Clark
Tennessee Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on tntribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will Celebrate Five Years with Nashville Performance August 28

The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will present Wondrous Grace: Celebrating Five Years on Sunday, August 28th, 4pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. 1109 32nd Ave. North. The concert will feature selections running the gammet of the African American sacred tradition rendered by rich, versatile voices and accomplished instrumentalists.
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speech Pathology#Graduate Students#Tsu#Tn#Tsu News Service#Audiology#The L A F Clinic
Tennessee Tribune

Woolworth Theatre in Downtown Nashville Announces Opening Dates

NASHVILLE, TN – The highly-anticipated Woolworth Theatre is excited to announce the opening of its doors in downtown Nashville on September 23rd, 2022. The newly built and revitalized theatre will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, revealing that two all-star cast members will take the stage: country music star Chuck Wicks, and two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, Laura Osnes. Tickets will be available to the public for pre-sale beginning on July 28th.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Virginia fugitive caught in Wilson County

A man accused of assaulting a Virginia law enforcement officer will soon be extradited back to the Old Dominion State thanks to good police work by Lebanon police, Wilson County law officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man indicted for raping young relative

A Clarksville man has been arrested for raping a 10-year-old girl related to him. Jesse Shawn Sluder, 37, has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape and two counts of incest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy