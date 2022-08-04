NBA Rumor: Mavs, Cavs Talk Collin Sexton Sign-&-Trade?

Although Collin Sexton would fill in Jalen Brunson’s spot nicely, the Dallas Mavericks’ might simply just not have the assets to get a trade done.

It’s no secret that, despite upgrading significantly at the center position this summer by adding Christian Wood and JaVale McGee, the Dallas Mavericks still need to find a way to replace Jalen Brunson’s specific secondary-playmaking role.

Throwing Spencer Dinwiddie into the starting lineup with Luka Doncic helps, but it then leaves a playmaking void off the bench. That is, unless third-year man Josh Green, who has shown flashes of being a great passer, can surprise people by adapting to that role quickly.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton could be a perfect fill-in for Brunson’s role. The 23-year-old has averaged 20 points, three rebounds and three assists over his four-year career while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range.

According Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer and Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor on the “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast (sorry guys), the Mavs and Cavs have likely already discussed sign-and-trade scenarios. However, Fedor notes that the Cavs don’t really have much interest in what the Mavs have to offer for Sexton.

"In terms of Dallas specifically, I’ve checked in on that, and I’m told that the Cavs have no interest in any of the pieces that Dallas would try to flip them in a potential sign-and-trade,” said Fedor.

“Spencer Dinwiddie has $20 next year that he would have to make, so that would be the Cavs taking on more salary beyond 2023. And then, the same thing goes for Tim Hardaway Jr. and some of the other guys."

It’s easy to envision the Mavs wanting to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. in a Sexton sign-and-trade, but we’re not sure trading Dinwiddie is something that would be on the table, given that it would create the same hole in the roster that acquiring Sexton is meant to fill.

Regardless, if the Cavs don’t want to take on future salary, perhaps they could be interested in a combination of Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber, who are both on expiring contracts this season.

Even if Cleveland agreed to a Dallas offer, though, the path to a sign-and-trade would be tricky. The Mavs would likely have to dump salary elsewhere with draft compensation attached to get a deal done. Is all that worth it for Sexton, or should Dallas continue to be patient in searching for Doncic’s next co-star instead?

Some believe the Mavs will make another trade before the new season begins in October. Let’s see what GM Nico Harrison has in mind.