Houma Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

WDSU
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her own children was in custody battle, records show
NEW ORLEANS — Court records show 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was in a custody battle with the father of her children when police say she stabbed her two toddlers on Sunday, leaving her 4-year-old daughter dead. In the documents, it is revealed the father of the children had filed for...
Man freed from Angola 25 years after wrongful conviction
NEW ORLEANS — A man convicted and imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1997 shooting death of another man in New Orleans was freed Monday after prosecutors agreed that his conviction should be vacated. Court records show a motion to vacate the conviction of Cedric L. Dent,...
L'Observateur
Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Jefferson Parish Man
Jefferson Parish – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022 in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
NOLA.com
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
L'Observateur
Edgard man arrested for St. James Parish burglaries
On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple burglaries and released photos of 3 individuals who were burglarizing vehicles along Hwy 44 and the adjacent streets along Hwy 44, from Lutcher to Paulina. Through investigative means, detectives have been able to identify one of the individuals, Awan Lewis, 23 years old from Edgard and obtained an arrest warrant.
WDSU
NOPD off-duty police officer robbed and injured in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans off-duty police officer was robbed and injured in the French Quarter on Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, police responded to a call of a simple robbery in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street. A 16-year-old juvenile suspect has...
L'Observateur
Killona Man Arrested After Police Pursuit
Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona was arrested Monday, August 8, 2022 after fleeing from police with a 4-year-old male juvenile in his vehicle. On Monday, August 8, 2022, about 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of a fugitive driving a vehicle in the area of La. 3188 at U.S. 61. Upon arrival in the area, officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1600 block of U.S. 61.
houmatimes.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested on Two Counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder
Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who was wanted in connection with an August 2, 2022, shooting in the 1200 block of Coteau Road. During the course of the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chauvin in connection...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill Monday after an oil tank platform collapsed at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma personnel initially received a notification from the National Response Center stating the platform experienced a structural failure causing a tank to fall into the water and spill the oil.
NOLA.com
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
WDSU
Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
L'Observateur
Driver Killed in Jefferson Parish Crash
Marrero – On Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale. The initial investigation...
L'Observateur
FBI Honors Internship Program accepting applications
The FBI Honors Internship Program is accepting applications from starting August 15, 2022 through September 17, 2022. The FBI Honors Internship Program broadens the talent search for the FBI to attract the top tier college students to support the FBI’s mission. “The FBI is a highly rewarding career, which...
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
L'Observateur
Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges Following Fatal Lafourche Parish Crash
Lafourche Parish – On August 5, 2022, 20-year-old Jaquan-Maleek Hebert of Golden Meadow was arrested on charges related to a fatality crash that claimed the life of 43-year-old Michael Guill. Following the July 11, 2022, fatal crash, Troopers worked to determine who was driving the GMC truck. The investigation...
NOPD needs help in finding a burglary suspect
The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a business burglary that occurred on July 28, 2022, in the 400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
redriverparishjournal.com
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
NOPD: Girl dies in stabbing; mother arrested
New Orleans police say a second juvenile, a boy, is in critical condition after the Sunday morning stabbing in the Florida Area of New Orleans.
WOWK
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
