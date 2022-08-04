Tangipahoa Parish Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Gun Control Act

Read on www.lobservateur.com
L'Observateur
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
Man freed from Angola 25 years after wrongful conviction
NEW ORLEANS — A man convicted and imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1997 shooting death of another man in New Orleans was freed Monday after prosecutors agreed that his conviction should be vacated. Court records show a motion to vacate the conviction of Cedric L. Dent,...
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced to 64 Months For Violating the Federal Gun Control Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – On August 4, 2022, United States District Judge Carl J. Barbier sentenced STEPHONE BRIDGES to 64 months in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
WDSU
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her own children was in custody battle, records show
NEW ORLEANS — Court records show 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was in a custody battle with the father of her children when police say she stabbed her two toddlers on Sunday, leaving her 4-year-old daughter dead. In the documents, it is revealed the father of the children had filed for...
L'Observateur
Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Jefferson Parish Man
Jefferson Parish – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022 in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
NOLA.com
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 5-7, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 5, 2022, through Aug. 7, 2022:. William Etzold, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, contempt of court (four counts), terrorizing. Donald Baham, domestic abuse-battery-strangulation-13A Marty Palmer, criminal mischief-false report of a crime. Mark Duncan, disturbing the peace/drunkenness. David...
WDSU
NOPD off-duty police officer robbed and injured in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans off-duty police officer was robbed and injured in the French Quarter on Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, police responded to a call of a simple robbery in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street. A 16-year-old juvenile suspect has...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two suspects in custody after an armed robbery of a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Around 9 p.m.,...
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Faces Up to Ten Years in Prison
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Faces Up to Ten Years in Prison. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Joshua Reed, age 24, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun after having been convicted of a felony offense before United States District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
L'Observateur
Killona Man Arrested After Police Pursuit
Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona was arrested Monday, August 8, 2022 after fleeing from police with a 4-year-old male juvenile in his vehicle. On Monday, August 8, 2022, about 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of a fugitive driving a vehicle in the area of La. 3188 at U.S. 61. Upon arrival in the area, officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1600 block of U.S. 61.
L'Observateur
Edgard man arrested for St. James Parish burglaries
On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple burglaries and released photos of 3 individuals who were burglarizing vehicles along Hwy 44 and the adjacent streets along Hwy 44, from Lutcher to Paulina. Through investigative means, detectives have been able to identify one of the individuals, Awan Lewis, 23 years old from Edgard and obtained an arrest warrant.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
L'Observateur
FBI Honors Internship Program accepting applications
The FBI Honors Internship Program is accepting applications from starting August 15, 2022 through September 17, 2022. The FBI Honors Internship Program broadens the talent search for the FBI to attract the top tier college students to support the FBI’s mission. “The FBI is a highly rewarding career, which...
tigerdroppings.com
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
NOPD needs help in finding a burglary suspect
The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a business burglary that occurred on July 28, 2022, in the 400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
redriverparishjournal.com
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
