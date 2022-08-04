ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 5 days ago
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Wednesday morning in Morris Plains

MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Morris Plains Borough Wednesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 8, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County Prosecutor names new first assistant prosecutor

SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – Annemarie L. Mueller has been appointed to serve as the new first assistant prosecutor at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. For the last 11 years she has worked tirelessly for the residents of Somerset County,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Milling and paving to begin Friday on 3 Hackettstown roads

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be doing milling and paving beginning on Friday, Aug. 12, according to police. The following roads listed are tentatively scheduled to be milled on Friday, Aug. 12 and paved on Monday, Aug. 15 from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 7:00 p.m. Warren St...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 dead, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County

RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person died and three were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County on Monday afternoon, police said. The crash happened at around 2:32 p.m. on Route 202 northbound near Dory Dilts Road in Raritan Township, police said. An initial police investigation...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Paving, repair project scheduled to begin next week at Milford-Montague toll bridge

MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County)– The weathered pothole driving surface on the Milford-Montague (Route 206) toll bridge and its New Jersey and Pennsylvania approach roadways is scheduled to undergo milling and repaving under a roughly three-month-long project starting next week, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
MILFORD, PA
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist injured in Morris County crash

BOONTON, NJ (Morris County) – A motorcyclist was injured following a crash Monday morning in Morris County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 11:50 a.m. on Interstate 287 north at milepost 45 in Boonton, Goez said. The crash involved a motorcycle...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Raymond Dziadul, 43, of Mount Arlington Borough was sentenced on August 5 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in Somerset County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset man has been arrested for an attempted murder that occurred last month in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Saturday, July 23, at around 12:33 a.m., police responded to an area hospital in response to a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NewBridge Services promotes longtime staffer to head counseling services

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) — Viki Ferlauto, who as head of NewBridge Service’s psychiatric day treatment program for 24 years helped people with serious mental illness recover, has been promoted to executive director of counseling services. “Viki cares so deeply about getting people on a path to...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting

A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

