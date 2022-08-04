A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

Read on wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Wednesday morning in Morris Plains
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Morris Plains Borough Wednesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 8, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Somerset County Prosecutor names new first assistant prosecutor
SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – Annemarie L. Mueller has been appointed to serve as the new first assistant prosecutor at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. For the last 11 years she has worked tirelessly for the residents of Somerset County,...
Milling and paving to begin Friday on 3 Hackettstown roads
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be doing milling and paving beginning on Friday, Aug. 12, according to police. The following roads listed are tentatively scheduled to be milled on Friday, Aug. 12 and paved on Monday, Aug. 15 from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 7:00 p.m. Warren St...
1 dead, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person died and three were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County on Monday afternoon, police said. The crash happened at around 2:32 p.m. on Route 202 northbound near Dory Dilts Road in Raritan Township, police said. An initial police investigation...
Paving, repair project scheduled to begin next week at Milford-Montague toll bridge
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County)– The weathered pothole driving surface on the Milford-Montague (Route 206) toll bridge and its New Jersey and Pennsylvania approach roadways is scheduled to undergo milling and repaving under a roughly three-month-long project starting next week, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
Motorcyclist injured in Morris County crash
BOONTON, NJ (Morris County) – A motorcyclist was injured following a crash Monday morning in Morris County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 11:50 a.m. on Interstate 287 north at milepost 45 in Boonton, Goez said. The crash involved a motorcycle...
Man sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Raymond Dziadul, 43, of Mount Arlington Borough was sentenced on August 5 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
Man arrested for attempted murder in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset man has been arrested for an attempted murder that occurred last month in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Saturday, July 23, at around 12:33 a.m., police responded to an area hospital in response to a...
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)
A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NewBridge Services promotes longtime staffer to head counseling services
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) — Viki Ferlauto, who as head of NewBridge Service’s psychiatric day treatment program for 24 years helped people with serious mental illness recover, has been promoted to executive director of counseling services. “Viki cares so deeply about getting people on a path to...
Heroin and fentanyl mill dismantled in New Jersey, 3 arrested
WEST NEW YORK, NJ (Hudson County) – A two-month long inveisgation has led to the arrest of three New Jersey residents for various drug offenses, seizure of 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and the dismantling of a drug mill, according to the New Jersey State Police. In May...
1 injured after pickup truck crashes into house in Hunterdon County
HIGH BRIDGE BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Hunterdon County early Saturday morning, according to a post on the High Bridge Fire Department’s Facebook page. The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. at residence on Church Street...
9-year-old flown to hospital after dirt bike crash in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A juvenile was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Monday afternoon in Sussex County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash occurred at around 4:14 p.m. on a property on Eileen Drive in Wantage Township, Goez...
Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
Police arrest 4 after chase ends in crash on I-280 in Morris County
MOUNTAIN LAKES BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Four people were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on I-280 in Morris County early Sunday morning, according to Mountain Lakes police. On August 7, at around 3:30 a.m., an officer patrolling the area observed a suspicious vehicle near...
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting
A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
Officials: Road in Northampton County to be closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County. Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs. Local truck delivery...
