McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
News 12
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new website for applications up and running. The $30 million Premium Pay Program was launched this week. Funding for the initiative was included in...
Gov. Hochul signs affordable housing legislation
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed three housing bills aimed at making the cost of living a little easier for seniors in the state.
State officials warn of rapid spread of spotted lanternflies in New York
Officials from the state Department of Agriculture say the spotted lanternfly is wreaking havoc throughout New York.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Mount Vernon welcomes new first deputy commissioner of public safety
Mount Vernon says its police department is bringing on David Gibson as its new first deputy commissioner of public safety.
State encourages New Yorkers to keep killing invasive spotted lanternflies
The Department of Agriculture and Markets updated New Yorkers Monday on its work to combat the spotted lanternfly.
News 12
Residents cleanup following flash flooding in Lakewood
Cleanup after Friday’s flash flooding is continuing in Lakewood. Most of the water has receded, but on some streets, mud and debris are still in neighborhoods. A pile of lumber was even carried by that floodwater away from a home down Aboretum Parkway. Trees also came down onto roadways...
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
Hopewell Starbucks baristas are on strike, say company is uncooperative
Baristas at the Hopewell Starbucks in Mercer County were the first in New Jersey to vote unanimously to unionize in April.
Family: Yorktown teen missing since Aug. 4
News 12 was told Kristan Lee, 15, was last seen in Connecticut boarding a New York City-bound Metro-North train.
It’s primary day in Connecticut. Everything you need to know before you head out to vote.
The secretary of the State's Office says more than 1.2 million Republicans and Democrats are registered to vote in Connecticut.
Star Alert! Mount Vernon City Fest open for auditions Thursday
If you want to audition, you must send in a video/music with clear sound and video.
Comic Con in Mount Vernon returns after 2-year hiatus
Comic Con was held Sunday at the Mount Vernon Public Library following a two-year hiatus.
Massapequa Little League one win away from regional championship game
The Massapequa Little League squad is one win away from a championship game and punching its ticket to the Little League World Series.
