Lemonade Selects RapidSOS to Route Critical Data to 911 During A Vehicle Crash

Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Alcohol Detection Systems In Autos Could Prevent Thousands Of Deaths Each Year Becoming Big Business for Ride-Sharing
PALM BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rideshare companies are evolving to utilize technology to make riders safer for their drivers and passengers. Ride-sharing is a vehicle service that matches drivers of private cars with people looking for local transportation. It's an arrangement where passengers connect with drivers through mobile apps or websites. Then they are taken to a certain destination alongside other commuters. The ride-sharing industry has grown at a rapid rate in recent years. Increased population and industrialization around the world, especially in larger cities means an increase in road traffic, and the need for comfortable transportation is at an all-time high. A recent report said that the ride-sharing industry is worth an estimated.
Patent Issued for Distributed ledger for device management (USPTO 11392947): United Services Automobile Association
TX, US), Liang, Minya (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11392947 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “There has been a dramatic increase in the number of appliances, devices, utility devices, mechanisms, lighting fixtures, security devices, and/or other types of devices that are available for the home or other environments, and that include data collection, computing, sensing, and/or network communication capabilities in addition to their normal functionality. These devices may be described as smart appliances, smart vehicles, smart building components, smart infrastructure components, and so forth, and may also be described as Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The various devices may generate data, such as sensor data, status information, and so forth, and the data may be shared among the devices over one or more wired or wireless networks using a variety of communication protocols to provide an IoT platform. In some instances, the devices may be sensed and controlled remotely over one or more networks, and the data generated by the devices may be collected, analyzed, or otherwise processed by computing devices, analytic cloud based IoT platforms and/or individuals.”
Patent Issued for Smartphone application for securing purchase transactions between a customer and a merchant with self-checkout (USPTO 11392920): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Calusinski, Jeff ( San Antonio, TX , US), Durairaj,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Modern banking and shopping practices commonly rely on any of several types of well-known payment processing networks. A payment processing network may generally be any system that handles transactions from various channels, such as credit cards and debit cards, that enable a customer to pay a merchant for goods or services. That is, they transfer money (directly or indirectly) from a customer’s bank to the merchant’s bank in the amount of a purchase. Payment processing networks may often be run by a third party payment processor, such as the major credit card companies.
Ahoy! Brings Specialized Tech-Driven Insurance to New York Boaters
Digital insurance start-up continues to expand coverage across the US, providing recreational boaters with tailored policies and technology for their specific needs. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, is now available to boaters in. New York. who can now take advantage of policies that are...
CARS・
Patent Issued for Commercial insurance growth data for agents (USPTO 11392966): Allstate Insurance Company
III, Jackson B. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Although insurance agents sell insurance policies to customers on behalf of insurance providers, the insurance agents themselves often operate independently from the insurance providers. For instance, insurance agents may operate as independent businesses with respect to selecting office locations and sizes, hiring staff, acquiring and serving customers, setting revenue and growth goals, and other business decisions. Some insurance agents may specialize in particular policy types (e.g., home, automobile, life, health, or business) and/or particular types of customers, while other agents may maintain insurance practices covering multiple policy types and a broad range of customer types.
Patent Application Titled “Selectively Redeemable Bundled Healthcare Services With Discreet Payment Distribution” Published Online (USPTO 20220230218): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Aipperspach, Ryan (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services...
Whole Juvenile Life Insurance Market to See Booming Growth: Allianz, MetLife, Axa
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2022 -- Latest added Whole Juvenile Life Insurance Market research study by. offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Mutual of.
Data Results Published in American Journal of Managed Care demonstrate adoption and clinical utility of KidneyIntelX™ with Primary Care Physicians
98% of 401 Primary Care Physicians confirmed KidneyIntelX has value as a risk decision tool in their adult patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease stages 1-3b. American Diabetes Association. Annual Conference demonstrating improvements in guideline recommended care, including therapeutic managements and specialist consultation. NEW YORK. and. SALT...
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operation should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report and with our audited consolidated financial statements included in our Form 10-K for the year ended.
Life and Non-Life Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Axa, Cigna, MetLife
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Life and Non-Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. The following information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Item 1 in Part I of this quarterly report on Form 10-Q ("Report"), as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes and Item 7 of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations
Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 53. Results of Consolidated Operations 56 Results of Annuities 57 Results of Retirement Plan Services 58 Results of Life Insurance 59 Results of Group Protection 60 Results of Other Operations 62 Realized Gain (Loss) 63 Liquidity and Capital Resources 64 ? 53.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Global Reinsurance Providers Market Report 2022: A $1.068 Billion Market by 2031 – Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions & Cyber Reinsurance as Top Priority
The global reinsurance providers market reached a value of nearly $512.55 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from. $512.55 million. in 2021 to. $756.56 million. in 2026 at a rate of 8.1%. The market...
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 48 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 48 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 49 Results of Operations 51 Liquidity and Capital Resources 55 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 56 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Revenue | Valuation To Surge At Healthy CAGR Through 2031
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market By Top Key Companies (. Market.us also works closely with customers to better understand the technology, properties, market environment statistics, and help them develop innovative and commercialization strategies." -- Market.us. NEW YORK CITY. ,. NEW YORK. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. August 9, 2022.
Pet Insurance Market is Valued at USD 26.66 Billion at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2029
Pet Insurance Market By Size, Share, Growth Future Trends and Innovations. (NAPHIA), the average cost for pet insurance in the. . Furthermore, this will directly create a chance for players to capture untapped customers and offer various items to enhance sales and customer satisfaction. It also helps to mitigate the financial risk of unforeseen veterinary bills by covering accidents and illnesses such as cancer, hip dysplasia, glaucoma, parvovirus, and others and medicine and surgery.
Verisk Enhances ISO Businessowners Program to Help Carriers Rate Risk with Greater Accuracy in Evolving Business Climate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the economy and workplace evolve with the growth of artisanal entrepreneurs, new technologies and gig economy side hustles, so have the exposures that insurers face. To help insurers address these risks,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK) is revising its ISO Businessowners...
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes and other information included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. ("2021 Form 10-K"). Unless the context...
