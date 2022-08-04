Will 1.7 million Californians keep huge cuts in health care premiums? Congress is debating it [The Sacramento Bee]

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
'Losing access to the world'
Daily Press (Victorville, CA) "Families are struggling to afford the cost of medically necessary hearing aids for their children. They are making difficult decisions and devastating tradeoffs for their families to obtain hearing aids so that their child can hear, learn and connect with the world." Michelle Marciniak. , parent...
Americans are having a harder time finding homeowners insurance
KSTU-TV (Salt Lake City, UT) NEW ORLEANS, La. — There is perhaps no place else in America more painfully aware of the depths of a natural disaster quite like New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, but 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, residents here and across the country are facing a new storm of uncertainty as homewoners insurance companies are going bankrupt.
CSAA Took Advantage of Pandemic, Overcharged Policyholders by at Least $150 Million for Auto Insurance, Policyholder Lawsuit Says
Insurance Company Reaped 665% Increase in Profits from 2019 to 2020. affiliate – overcharged its customers by at least. for auto insurance during the pandemic, and they're going to court to get their money back, said Consumer Watchdog today. A lawsuit filed in. Alameda County Superior Court. on behalf...
First Chicago Insurance Company Expands Its Public and Specialty Transportation Commercial Automobile Insurance to Include the State of New Jersey
Developed and marketed by Warrior Insurance Network (WIN) and. (FCIC), the Public and Specialty Transportation Commercial Automobile Insurance Program is now available in. (FCIC) was established to meet the unique needs of commercial auto businesses. Back then, business owners were companies that delivered ice to local businesses. Over a hundred years later, FCIC has evolved into a multi-line insurance carrier, now offering.
Betterview Announces Engagement with NFPA to Provide Property and Community-Level Wildfire Insights
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview is pleased to announce a new relationship with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), a non-profit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards, focused on helping insurers in.
High demand for workers manifests in rising wages and openings, but not for all industries
Grand Rapids Herald-Review (MN) Despite rising concerns over high inflation and lingering supply-chain woes, demand for workers remains near record high levels. The latest numbers from. DEED's Job Vacancy Survey. estimated a total of 11,742 job vacancies in. Northeast Minnesota. in fourth quarter 2021. This was only down slightly from...
North Carolina woman convicted in $34 million health care fraud scheme
A federal jury convicted a North Carolina woman last Thursday for her role in a scheme to defraud several private health insurers by submitting over $34 million in false and fraudulent claims for physical therapy services that were never actually provided. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial,...
Catalytic converter thefts soar
PHOENIX — Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they are valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The. National Insurance Crime Bureau. reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance...
Drivers urged to be alert, yield to pedestrians as school begins
Highlander, The (Marble Falls, TX) Millions of Texas children are heading back to school this month, as early as this week in some districts. The. urges drivers to be especially alert and focused when driving in school zones and near bus stops. Drivers are further reminded that a new. Texas.
