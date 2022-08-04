Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires

Read on cbsaustin.com
Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
Man found dead in wooded area near Riata Trace Parkway in NW Austin
A body was found Saturday evening in the woods near Café Eden in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said several people walking in the area called 911 around 5:14 p.m. to report the body. Crews responded and pronounced the man dead at 5:30 p.m. APD is not currently...
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
Dog of DWI suspect in Round Rock dies during traffic stop
Police in Round Rock say the dog of a DWI suspect died during a traffic stop on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department says at around 12:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of University Oaks Boulevard. They began a DWI investigation,...
Property tax bills could drop by hundreds of dollars for many Travis County homeowners
The price of homes is skyrocketing, but many taxpayers are about to get the good news that their taxes will not follow suit. Property taxes are reported to be dropping for the majority of homeowners in Travis County. “Property owners that have a homestead exemption may actually see their taxes...
WilCo Sheriff's Office ID's elderly woman found dead on road outside Florence
Sheriff's office investigators have identified the elderly woman who was found dead last week on a road in northwest Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found dead Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245 about two miles south of Florence.
Celebrate local bounty with the Texas Farmers' Market!
Cultivating gratitude for our farmers, it's National Farmers Market Week! Julia Keim from Texas Farmers' Market joined Trevor Scott in the kitchen to share how you can join their celebrations and the bounty of our local farmers. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
Officers shoot suspect who attempted to steal a car following traffic stop in East Austin
The Austin Police Department is investigating after an APD Officer and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper shot and injured a man who attempted to steal a car in east Austin late Monday night. Police Chief Joseph Chacon says the incident happened after 11 p.m. when an officer conducted...
Suspect told clerk 'this is the way it's going to be' while stealing $400 worth of beer
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested on Monday accused of stealing more than $400 of beer from a local convenience store. Hector Del Rio, 42, was charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly walking out of the QuickTrip convenience store off Old Pearsall Road last month. The robbery happened on...
Armed suspect not found during APD SWAT call-out in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said an allegedly armed suspect was not found after the SWAT team was called out to a North Austin apartment complex late Saturday night. APD Watch Command said the 911 call came in at 8:47 p.m. reporting a man was allegedly shooting...
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin Police officer to police regulatory agency
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.
Police arrest suspect from fatal shooting at SE Austin gas station
Police say they have arrested the suspect from a shooting last week at a Southeast Austin gas station that left a man dead. 29-years-old Jose Ehuric Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 32-year-old Juan Pablo Morales-Rivera. The shooting happened Friday, August 5, at a gas station...
Shoppers look for deals during Texas' Sales Tax Holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The back-to-school shopping season is well underway as Texans are looking for the best deals for their children. The second day of shopping during the tax-free weekend was a busy one for Austin shoppers. The Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief to some parents as they...
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admissions starting Monday
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for some last-minute plans for you and your kids before the new school year, how about visiting the number 1 zoo in Texas for just $10?. The San Antonio Zoo is reducing its price next week to end your summer break on the right note.
Don't miss Ground Floor Theatre's Austin premiere of "Anna in the Tropics"
Winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize, "Anna in the Tropics," is a poignant and poetic play set in Florida in 1929. With themes of passion, art, and survival, you won't want to miss "Anna in the Tropics" Austin premiere at Ground Floor Theatre. Director, Carl Gonzalez, and actor Tonie Knight joined Trevor Scott to share more about this special production.
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with the Octopus Project!
Releasing joyous party music since 2002, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday band, The Octopus Project, follows a musical path that veers through vibrant electronics, surreal pop, and expansive psych landscapes. When not playing festivals like Coachella, they also compose film scores! You can see The Octopus Project live at The Long Center this Thursday, August 11th for The Drop-In. It's a free show, but you do need to RSVP here! Today they're joining us with a re-imagined version of their 2007 tune, "I Saw the Bright Shinies" in a dazzling video shot at the Moog Sound Lab.
