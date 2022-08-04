Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires

Releasing joyous party music since 2002, our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday band, The Octopus Project, follows a musical path that veers through vibrant electronics, surreal pop, and expansive psych landscapes. When not playing festivals like Coachella, they also compose film scores! You can see The Octopus Project live at The Long Center this Thursday, August 11th for The Drop-In. It's a free show, but you do need to RSVP here! Today they're joining us with a re-imagined version of their 2007 tune, "I Saw the Bright Shinies" in a dazzling video shot at the Moog Sound Lab.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO