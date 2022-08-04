Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Related
Covered Insurance Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to Provide Embedded Insurance Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Covered Insurance Solutions, an award-winning leader and provider of embedded insurance, today announced its integration with Q2’s digital banking. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through this integration, Covered can now offer home insurance via Q2’s Partner Marketplace Program, providing an embedded insurance platform for users to receive multiple quotes, access free unbiased coverage counseling, and seamless policy renewals.
Business Insurance Names CorVel’s CogencyIQ an Innovation of the Year
FORT WORTH, Texas , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation. (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, has received a 2022 Innovation of the Year award from. for CogencyIQ, a complete workers’ compensation and liability claims management service that uses cutting-edge analytics to produce a broad...
FIRST BANCORP /PR/ – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A")
The following MD&A relates to the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements of First BanCorp. (the "Corporation," "we," "us," "our," or "First BanCorp.") and should be read in conjunction with such financial statements and the notes thereto and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021.
GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes of the Company included elsewhere in this report. Some of the information contained in this discussion and analysis or set forth elsewhere in this report, including information with respect to the Company's plans and strategy, constitutes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this Item 2 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. For more information regarding the Company's business and operations, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
IN THIS ARTICLE
National Western Life Focuses on Growth by Announcing Reinsurance Transaction
AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Western Life Insurance Company. National Western Life Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWLI), announced the execution of an annuity reinsurance transaction with. Aspida Life Re Ltd. (Aspida Re), a. Bermuda. based reinsurer rated "A-" (Excellent) by A. M. Best and "A-" by KBRA....
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
With high inflation and volatility, do annuities make sense?
Cherokee Ledger-News, The (GA) Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a declining stock market can push many investors to question their investment selection, especially those looking at retirement in a few short years. As such, the Secure Retirement Institute reported total U.S. annuity sales are at their highest since 2008....
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Redeem 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today that it will redeem all of the. outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 744320AL6 / US744320AL68) (the “Notes”). The Notes will be redeemed on. Sept. 15, 2022. at a...
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Form 10-Q" or this "Report"). References in this Form 10-Q to the terms "we", "us", "our", "the Company", "Maiden" or other similar terms mean the consolidated operations of.
Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Lender Insurance Services, Bringing More Efficiency To The Commercial Lending Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , part of the Incenter family of companies, today announced its. These innovative programs are designed to give lenders a competitive advantage in the commercial and investor markets through two distinct offerings: 1) real estate investment portfolio reviews of existing insurance, and 2) specialty insurance products for short-term opportunities, such as fix and flips.
Integrity Expands Life Insurance Distribution by Partnering with Richman Insurance Agency
PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC. ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired. , an insurance marketing organization ("IMO") based in. Dallas, Texas. . As part of the acquisition,. Rob Richman. , President of.
August 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. This presentation contains forward-looking statements about. (the "Company"). These statements involve known and unknown risks that relate to the Company's future events or future financial performance and the actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this presentation. This presentation also includes financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the appendix to this present.
LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations
Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 53. Results of Consolidated Operations 56 Results of Annuities 57 Results of Retirement Plan Services 58 Results of Life Insurance 59 Results of Group Protection 60 Results of Other Operations 62 Realized Gain (Loss) 63 Liquidity and Capital Resources 64 ? 53.
USI Recognized as a Top Insurance Employer by Insurance Business America for Fifth Consecutive Year
VALHALLA, N.Y. , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services. (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, has been recognized as a “Top Insurance Employer” for the fifth consecutive year by Insurance Business America (IBA). Now in its fifth year, IBA’s annual Top Insurance Employer program recognizes leading.
Root, Inc. 2Q 2022 Letter to Shareholders
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Gross written premium ($M) Gross earned premium ($M) $142.3. $140.1. Gross accident period loss. Gross LAE ratio. ratio. 65.2%. 8.5%. Gross profit ($M) $8.8. $(7.5) $(18.9) 2Q 2020. 2Q 2021. 2Q 2022. Direct contribution ($M) $22.0. $(3.8) $(0.2) 2Q 2020. 2Q...
Managing costs tops list of challenges for health plan leaders
Over 300 health payer executives share insights on challenges, growth opportunities and future goals. BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HealthEdge, a next-generation healthcare SaaS company that provides a digital foundation for healthcare payers, today released results of its annual Voice of the Market: 2022 Digital Transformation Survey. The survey reflects the opinions of over 300 respondents from a wide range of payer types, with the purpose to help health plan leaders better understand what is top of mind among their peers and what health plans are doing to keep up with today’s highly dynamic and challenging market and regulatory environment.
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes and other information included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. ("2021 Form 10-K"). Unless the context...
LEMONADE, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and related notes and other information included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending. December 31, 2021. . The...
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – | Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Glossary and Acronyms of Selected Insurance Terms and References. Throughout this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations (MD&A), we use certain terms and abbreviations, which are. summarized in the Glossary and Acronyms. American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has incorporated into this discussion a. number of...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
876
Followers
25K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0