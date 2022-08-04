Read on detroitsportsnation.com
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
Matthew Stafford is irritated, yet confident in the recovery from his lingering elbow injury
The Detroit Lions need added depth along the offensive line.
BEREA — Perrion Winfrey took Cleveland by storm on draft day, pacing, sweating and barking. He’d been up less than an hour but said he was already juiced. “No coffee needed,” he said during his introductory Zoom call. ...
Kareem Hunt wants to be traded from the Cleveland Browns. Should the Detroit Lions target him?
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
Detroit Tigers right-hander Beau Brieske reached 97 mph with his fastball on Friday in his second rehab start for Triple-A Toledo. The 24-year-old, who hasn't pitched in the majors since July 12 and is on the injured list with right forearm soreness, had a pain-free outing. He felt healthy Saturday, too. The positive reports put him on track to pitch Thursday for the Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. ...
In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
