Detroit Tigers right-hander Beau Brieske reached 97 mph with his fastball on Friday in his second rehab start for Triple-A Toledo. The 24-year-old, who hasn't pitched in the majors since July 12 and is on the injured list with right forearm soreness, had a pain-free outing. He felt healthy Saturday, too. The positive reports put him on track to pitch Thursday for the Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 MINUTES AGO