Detroit, MI

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
