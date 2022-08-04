ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF BUBRIG INSURANCE AGENCY, LTD. IN LOUISIANA

By PR Newswire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Americans are having a harder time finding homeowners insurance

KSTU-TV (Salt Lake City, UT) NEW ORLEANS, La. — There is perhaps no place else in America more painfully aware of the depths of a natural disaster quite like New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, but 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, residents here and across the country are facing a new storm of uncertainty as homewoners insurance companies are going bankrupt.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
880
Followers
25K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy