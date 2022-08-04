ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Meharry Medical College Welcomes Michelle Nichols

By Article submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on tntribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology

Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK

MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK. “Chemistry for Strong Communities” to include activities and additional services for patients, staff, children, and more. NASHVILLE, August 5, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce details surrounding the celebration of National Health Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
volstate.edu

Vol State RN Nursing Program Graduates Celebrate!

Volunteer State Community College celebrated the graduation of the third class of Nursing students today with a pinning ceremony in Caudill Hall. Forty-nine students from the Gallatin and Livingston groups are graduating this year with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. The program prepares students to apply to sit for licensure as a Registered Nurse.
GALLATIN, TN
Tennessee Tribune

The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will Celebrate Five Years with Nashville Performance August 28

The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will present Wondrous Grace: Celebrating Five Years on Sunday, August 28th, 4pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. 1109 32nd Ave. North. The concert will feature selections running the gammet of the African American sacred tradition rendered by rich, versatile voices and accomplished instrumentalists.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Medical Students#Tn#Faafp#Meharrians#The School Of Medicine
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy