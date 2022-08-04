Meharry Medical College Welcomes Michelle Nichols

Read on tntribune.com
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
Tennessee Tribune
Robert Carr, Jr. Ed.D Appointed Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost at Fisk University
Nashville, Tenn. –Robert Carr, Jr. Ed.D who has led a 20 year career in education, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs. He will begin at the university on August 25. Dr. Carr will have oversight of all academic departments, coordinate curricular initiatives, grant degrees, work...
Tennessee Tribune
Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology
Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
franklinis.com
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK. “Chemistry for Strong Communities” to include activities and additional services for patients, staff, children, and more. NASHVILLE, August 5, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce details surrounding the celebration of National Health Center...
volstate.edu
Vol State RN Nursing Program Graduates Celebrate!
Volunteer State Community College celebrated the graduation of the third class of Nursing students today with a pinning ceremony in Caudill Hall. Forty-nine students from the Gallatin and Livingston groups are graduating this year with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. The program prepares students to apply to sit for licensure as a Registered Nurse.
Spring Hill-based company charged in Medicare fraud scheme
The owner and CEO of Crestar Labs, LLC was charged Friday with aiding and abetting a Medicare billing scheme centered around genetic testing in cancer patients.
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
Tennessee Tribune
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will Celebrate Five Years with Nashville Performance August 28
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will present Wondrous Grace: Celebrating Five Years on Sunday, August 28th, 4pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. 1109 32nd Ave. North. The concert will feature selections running the gammet of the African American sacred tradition rendered by rich, versatile voices and accomplished instrumentalists.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
tbinewsroom.com
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
clarksvillenow.com
New Kirkwood Middle School opens on Rossview Road, with high school coming next year
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Educators and families came together Friday to welcome the new Kirkwood Middle School. The school is set to open for classes on Monday for its first half-day of the 2022-23 school year. The school is at 2700 Rossview Road, and is part of a...
Howard Elementary School closed Monday due to water damage
Howard Elementary School in Gallatin will be closed Monday, August 8, due to water damage.
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
‘It’s a modern-day miracle’: Family holds funeral for Nashville native, WWII veteran after 78 years
After 78 years, a World War II veteran and U.S. marine is finally being laid to rest in his hometown of Nashville.
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
clarksvillenow.com
Judicial shakeup: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
clarksvillenow.com
DoubleTree By Hilton confirmed for downtown Clarksville’s former Riverview Inn
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s official: The former Riverview Inn downtown will become a DoubleTree By Hilton. BNA Associates, based in Nashville, announced today it has signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to open a DoubleTree as part of its Riverview Square project, to be constructed next to the new F&M Bank Arena.
clarksvillenow.com
Volunteers needed to help out with 33rd annual Riverfest in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 33rd annual Riverfest festival will be held on Sept. 9 and 10 at McGregor Park, and Clarksville Parks & Recreation is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to be a part of the event. All volunteers will receive a Riverfest volunteer t-shirt and a credit for community...
