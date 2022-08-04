ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

With high inflation and volatility, do annuities make sense?

Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a declining stock market can push many investors to question their investment selection, especially those looking at retirement in a few short years. As such, the Secure Retirement Institute reported total U.S. annuity sales are at their highest since 2008....
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations

Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 53. Results of Consolidated Operations 56 Results of Annuities 57 Results of Retirement Plan Services 58 Results of Life Insurance 59 Results of Group Protection 60 Results of Other Operations 62 Realized Gain (Loss) 63 Liquidity and Capital Resources 64 ? 53.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 48 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 48 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 49 Results of Operations 51 Liquidity and Capital Resources 55 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 56 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

2 more Florida insurers lose financial ratings

The Demotech ratings agency has withdrawn the financial ratings of two more Florida property insurers, bringing the total number of withdrawals or downgrades to five this week. Demotech on Tuesday withdrew the ratings of Bankers Specialty Insurance Co. and First Community Insurance Co., according to the Demotech website. The withdrawals...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Lender Insurance Services, Bringing More Efficiency To The Commercial Lending Process

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , part of the Incenter family of companies, today announced its. These innovative programs are designed to give lenders a competitive advantage in the commercial and investor markets through two distinct offerings: 1) real estate investment portfolio reviews of existing insurance, and 2) specialty insurance products for short-term opportunities, such as fix and flips.
REAL ESTATE
InsuranceNewsNet

FIRST BANCORP /PR/ – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A")

The following MD&A relates to the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements of First BanCorp. (the "Corporation," "we," "us," "our," or "First BanCorp.") and should be read in conjunction with such financial statements and the notes thereto and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Form 10-Q" or this "Report"). References in this Form 10-Q to the terms "we", "us", "our", "the Company", "Maiden" or other similar terms mean the consolidated operations of.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Covered Insurance Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to Provide Embedded Insurance Services

EINPresswire.com/ -- Covered Insurance Solutions, an award-winning leader and provider of embedded insurance, today announced its integration with Q2's digital banking. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through this integration, Covered can now offer home insurance via Q2's Partner Marketplace Program, providing an embedded insurance platform for users to receive multiple quotes, access free unbiased coverage counseling, and seamless policy renewals.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's credit risk transfer (CRT) programs — Freddie Mac's Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae's Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Planck Launches Proprietary Risk Search Engine For Commercial Insurers

NEW YORK , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planck, a leading AI-powered business intelligence platform, unveiled a new risk search engine built specifically for commercial insurance research. Planck's newly developed risk search engine solves for the shortcomings of traditional research methods, which are ineffective and time consuming. Relevant answers...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Root, Inc. 2Q 2022 Letter to Shareholders

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Gross written premium ($M) Gross earned premium ($M) $142.3. $140.1. Gross accident period loss. Gross LAE ratio. ratio. 65.2%. 8.5%. Gross profit ($M) $8.8. $(7.5) $(18.9) 2Q 2020. 2Q 2021. 2Q 2022. Direct contribution ($M) $22.0. $(3.8) $(0.2) 2Q 2020. 2Q...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The following discussion and analysis provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of our consolidated results of operations and financial condition. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and six months ended.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Balance introduces Balance Compliance for Canadian MSBs dealing in virtual currency

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Balance, Canada's largest digital asset custodian, today unveiled Balance Compliance, a turnkey solution which streamlines regulatory compliance for FINTRAC reporting entities dealing in virtual currency such as money services businesses (MSBs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006098/en/ Large Virtual Currency Transaction (LVCT) alert on the Balance Custody web platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

