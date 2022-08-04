Read on insurancenewsnet.com
With high inflation and volatility, do annuities make sense?
Cherokee Ledger-News, The (GA) Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a declining stock market can push many investors to question their investment selection, especially those looking at retirement in a few short years. As such, the Secure Retirement Institute reported total U.S. annuity sales are at their highest since 2008....
Integrity Expands Life Insurance Distribution by Partnering with Richman Insurance Agency
PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC. ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired. , an insurance marketing organization ("IMO") based in. Dallas, Texas. . As part of the acquisition,. Rob Richman. , President of.
LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations
Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 53. Results of Consolidated Operations 56 Results of Annuities 57 Results of Retirement Plan Services 58 Results of Life Insurance 59 Results of Group Protection 60 Results of Other Operations 62 Realized Gain (Loss) 63 Liquidity and Capital Resources 64 ? 53.
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 48 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 48 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 49 Results of Operations 51 Liquidity and Capital Resources 55 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 56 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
Growing Number of SMEs See Themselves “Too Small” for Insurance, Says Brisco Business Insurance
London, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) without business insurance are on the rise, while many that do have cover fail to review it when business changes, a recent survey commissioned by Allianz Commercial has revealed. Of the sole traders and SME decision makers that...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
National Western Life Focuses on Growth by Announcing Reinsurance Transaction
AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Western Life Insurance Company. National Western Life Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWLI), announced the execution of an annuity reinsurance transaction with. Aspida Life Re Ltd. (Aspida Re), a. Bermuda. based reinsurer rated "A-" (Excellent) by A. M. Best and "A-" by KBRA....
Business Insurance Names CorVel’s CogencyIQ an Innovation of the Year
FORT WORTH, Texas , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation. (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, has received a 2022 Innovation of the Year award from. for CogencyIQ, a complete workers’ compensation and liability claims management service that uses cutting-edge analytics to produce a broad...
2 more Florida insurers lose financial ratings
The Demotech ratings agency has withdrawn the financial ratings of two more Florida property insurers, bringing the total number of withdrawals or downgrades to five this week. Demotech on Tuesday withdrew the ratings of Bankers Specialty Insurance Co. and First Community Insurance Co., according to the Demotech website. The withdrawals...
Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Lender Insurance Services, Bringing More Efficiency To The Commercial Lending Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , part of the Incenter family of companies, today announced its. These innovative programs are designed to give lenders a competitive advantage in the commercial and investor markets through two distinct offerings: 1) real estate investment portfolio reviews of existing insurance, and 2) specialty insurance products for short-term opportunities, such as fix and flips.
FIRST BANCORP /PR/ – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A")
The following MD&A relates to the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements of First BanCorp. (the "Corporation," "we," "us," "our," or "First BanCorp.") and should be read in conjunction with such financial statements and the notes thereto and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021.
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Form 10-Q" or this "Report"). References in this Form 10-Q to the terms "we", "us", "our", "the Company", "Maiden" or other similar terms mean the consolidated operations of.
Covered Insurance Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to Provide Embedded Insurance Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Covered Insurance Solutions, an award-winning leader and provider of embedded insurance, today announced its integration with Q2’s digital banking. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. Through this integration, Covered can now offer home insurance via Q2’s Partner Marketplace Program, providing an embedded insurance platform for users to receive multiple quotes, access free unbiased coverage counseling, and seamless policy renewals.
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs — Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
Verisk Enhances ISO Businessowners Program to Help Carriers Rate Risk with Greater Accuracy in Evolving Business Climate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the economy and workplace evolve with the growth of artisanal entrepreneurs, new technologies and gig economy side hustles, so have the exposures that insurers face. To help insurers address these risks,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK) is revising its ISO Businessowners...
Planck Launches Proprietary Risk Search Engine For Commercial Insurers
NEW YORK , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planck, a leading AI-powered business intelligence platform, unveiled a new risk search engine built specifically for commercial insurance research. Planck’s newly developed risk search engine solves for the shortcomings of traditional research methods, which are ineffective and time consuming. Relevant answers...
PERSONAL FINANCE: Understanding wills and trusts in estate planning
Mercury, The (Pottstown, PA) Everyone has heard the terms "will" and "trust," but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here's what to know as you determine what's best for you and your estate plan.
Root, Inc. 2Q 2022 Letter to Shareholders
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Gross written premium ($M) Gross earned premium ($M) $142.3. $140.1. Gross accident period loss. Gross LAE ratio. ratio. 65.2%. 8.5%. Gross profit ($M) $8.8. $(7.5) $(18.9) 2Q 2020. 2Q 2021. 2Q 2022. Direct contribution ($M) $22.0. $(3.8) $(0.2) 2Q 2020. 2Q...
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of our consolidated results of operations and financial condition. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and six months ended.
Balance introduces Balance Compliance for Canadian MSBs dealing in virtual currency
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Balance, Canada’s largest digital asset custodian, today unveiled Balance Compliance, a turnkey solution which streamlines regulatory compliance for FINTRAC reporting entities dealing in virtual currency such as money services businesses (MSBs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006098/en/ Large Virtual Currency Transaction (LVCT) alert on the Balance Custody web platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
