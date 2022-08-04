ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac teen arrested in assault with a handgun

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
 5 days ago
Sentencing delayed for driver involved in Green Bay triple fatal crash

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sentencing was delayed Monday for Abdi Ahmed, who was convicted for a triple-fatal traffic crash on Lombardi Avenue. The defense requested an alternate pre-sentence report, which will provide additional information to the court. Judge John Zakowski said that while he empathizes with the families of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
One man in custody after Dodge County stabbing

REESEVILLE (WLUK) -- One man is in custody following a weekend stabbing in Dodge County. The sheriff's office was called to a home in Reeseville just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a knife. A person with serious but non-life threatening injuries was...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc man identified as victim in Las Vegas murder

LAS VEGAS (WLUK/KSNV) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
Bus driver sentenced for drinking beer on school field trip

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A school bus driver was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail for drinking on a school field trip. James Nelson pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a passenger under age of 16, and bail jumping for buying alcohol in violation of his bond.
GREEN BAY, WI
Man sentenced for stabbing man 175 times

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Andres Garcia-Saenz was sentenced Monday to life in prison for stabbing Douglas Campbell 175 times. He will first be eligible to ask for parole on April 2, 2060 – 40 years after his arrest. Garcia-Saenz, 24, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide by a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts

TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
OMRO, WI
2 motorcyclists badly injured in crash on I-41

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Brown County Sheriff's Office hosts Food Truck Rally & Open House

BELLEVUE (WLUK) – Food, live demonstrations and more will be featured at an Open House Monday in Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Food Truck Rally & Open House event. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Lt. Trevor Bilgo, with the Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Three displaced after dumpster fire spreads to two homes

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Three people are now displaced after a dumpster fire spread to two homes in Fond du Lac. Fire crews were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Ellis Street for a dumpster fire. They were later notified that flames were spreading...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Special prosecutor appointed to look into Waupaca County handling of cases

WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued Monday -- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy -- then "changed" or "corrected," depending on the point of view -- and what the implications are of those actions.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Public meeting set for Packerland Drive and Mason Street project

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Crossing access to frontage roads near Packerland Drive and Mason Street will be eliminated, a roundabout will be built between the intersection and Southwest High School, and the entrance to NWTC will be revised, according to plans by the Brown County Highway Department. A four-stage,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Brown County sees high level of COVID-19 transmission

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- The CDC recommends masking indoors for counties that have a high level of COVID-19 transmission. This includes, Door, Brown and Marinette. “Currently in the high category, we do have a lot of recommendations. People should try to mask when they can in public and be cognizant of what's going on in the community to help prevent this from getting out of hand," says Dr. Brad Burmeister, Emergency Physician for Bellin Health.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Packers Foundation donates record amount, $1.35 million

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation is awarding $1.35 million in grants around the state, including $850,000 to Brown County alone. This is the largest donation the program has given out at one time. Five organizations in Brown County will be receiving funding. Curative Connections, Inc. received...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Heat takes over the Winnebago County Fair

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- People were feeling the heat at the Winnebago County Fair. Many came prepared for the hot weather. “Using this umbrella to block the sun helps, it’s shade everywhere I go, so it's nice. And also lots of water," says Ruth Traynor. The Hautanen family finds it...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Bellin Health's Fastlane services moving to new location

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health's Fastlane services in Green Bay is moving to a new location. The current site at 1555 Green Bay Plaza in the former Sears Auto Center, will close Thursday, Aug. 11. On Friday, it will reopen at its new site at 1920 Libal Street. It...
GREEN BAY, WI
Storms affect many for final day of Mile of Music

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Heavy rain and strong winds affected communities across the area. In Appleton, the last day of mile of music had to make some changes. Stages that were affected by the rain were taken down. “The bad news is unfortunately we had to cut about eight or nine...
APPLETON, WI
Polls open for Tuesday's primary election

OSHKOSH (WLUK) — Many people will head to the polls for the state’s Primary Election. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent Tuesday morning at a polling location in Oshkosh. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You must be in line by 8 p.m. to cast your vote.
OSHKOSH, WI

