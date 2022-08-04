No Need to Yell. Silent Disco Comes Back to Davenport’s Downtown Festival

Read on irock935.com
Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]
The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Fire Up The Grill: Bar-B-QC Fundraiser Coming Up in Davenport
Fellow barbecue lovers, you'll want to save the date for this event in Davenport this fall. Bar-B-QC will be a barbecue competition happening in Davenport in September. It's a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Bar-B-QC will be in LeClaire Park on September 9th & 10th. There will be...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
Buck Satan Has A Face Melting, Ball Busting, Leg Shaking Set For You
My name is Robert Olson. Born and raised in Southern California. Have been living here in Davenport for the last 12 years now. I have a 12-year-old daughter who will hopefully one day learn of her evil ways and start listening to metal. LOL. Playing metal/punk on the radio has been a teenage dream of mine. Even tho I only have an hour and only the bare minimum of songs to play from my pages of setlists I'm gonna make it a kick-ass headbanging, wanna slap yo mommas on the ass show. Cuz like they say "one great rock show can change the world".
Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club
Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend
You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
This House For Sale in Iowa City Looks Like The One in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Like most people, I enjoy checking things out on the internet that I am not only NOT in the market for, but also that I can't afford. I guess I should be doing something more productive with my time, but TikTok is too loud and curse word laiden for me to play around my kids.
A New School Year is Coming! Hot Rods for Charities Give Back with Car Show
School is starting up very soon, and for many of us it's an exciting time when the kids get back to a routine and the house gets quiet for a few hours a day. (ahhh, relief) But unfortunately for some, this is a super stressful time of year. Many families can't afford the supplies needed to start kids off on the right foot.
She Can Dance: Davenport Dancer In Top 3 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
A Davenport native is working it on the "So You Think You Can Dance" floor and it's gotten her to the top 3. We've told you about Essence Wilmington and her progress on this season of 'SYTYCD'. In mid-June, she made the top 12 then made the top 6. After last night, she's found her way into the top 3 dancers on the show.
The Munchies: Davenport Bridge Eats Second Truck In Almost A Week
It is with a great eyeroll that I inform you that yet another truck has hit the Brady/Harrison clearly marked low clearance bridge. It happened Thursday afternoon on the Brady part of the bridge. Here's what it did:. (gotta love the reflection of my dashboard rubber ducky on that.) Oof....
$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf
It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking
If you have tried everything to quit smoking or lose weight and just keep hitting a wall, perhaps you need a new strategy. How about Hypnosis?. There is a Hypnotherapist coming to the Quad Cities with two seminars that could be your answer. It's definitely something different and you might be skeptical. Like any weight loss or stop smoking method, results will vary.
Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
QCA Police Departments To Host National Night Out Next Week
Quad City-area police departments are giving community members a chance to hang out for a while and get to know their officers next week at National Night Out. East Moline & Moline Police Departments have teamed up to hold the free, family-friendly event on August 2nd at Willow Springs Club. It will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
A “Diarrhea Incident” Has Closed A Moline Pool Today
Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
Maquoketa Caves State Park To Reopen Thursday, First Time Since Tragic Shooting
Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a press release on Wednesday that the Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. The campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31 have been notified and refunded.
