Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says
LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you’re driving on a highway late at night, what scares you the most? The sudden headlights of a wrong-way driver staring straight at you?. Orlando has a dangerous track record of wrong-way driving. But most times, wrong-way driving in Orlando doesn’t end in a crash.
Orlando woman killed in crash that closed University Boulevard at SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Orlando woman was killed and three others were hurt Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that forced the closure of westbound lanes of University Boulevard at State Road 417 in Orange County, officials said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2017 Nissan...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
‘We mean business:’ Deputies will carry rifles in Brevard schools
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the school year, the Brevard County sheriff announced Monday in a Facebook video that school resource deputies will carry rifles in an effort to increase safety on campuses. In the video, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his office has worked with partnering agencies, including...
1 shot while riding in car on Old Cheney Highway in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot early Monday while driving in Orange County, according to deputies. The shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said its preliminary investigation shows someone...
Orange County deputies ID 2 shot, killed at hotel near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified two men who were fatally shot at a hotel near Florida Mall on Saturday, one of whom was shot by a deputy. The sheriff’s office said the two men who died are Dylan Michael Jimenez, 21, and Bryan...
Holly Hill woman, 58, killed in head-on crash on US-17 in Volusia, FHP says
A 58-year-old Holly Hill woman was killed and her 62-year-old passenger was seriously injured Monday night in a head-on crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Dickey Lane. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to...
Man accused of stealing woman’s car on first day of school arrested, Titusville police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after stealing a mother’s car as she was loading her children for the first day of school Monday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department. Police said the mother was getting ready to take her kids to school when...
6 hospitalized after ‘T-bone’ crash in Oviedo, troopers say
OVIEDO, Fla. – Six people, including a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized Sunday following a crash in Oviedo, officials said. The wreck happened on County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a vehicle...
Man who fatally shot suspected diaper thief outside Walmart in Orange County to be sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge, a man who fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside of a Walmart in February 2017 will be sentenced on Tuesday. Lonnie Leonard took a plea deal on Friday, according to court records. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk. “We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.
Edgewater police ID suspected shooter, 2 dead in hostage standoff at Narcotics Anonymous meeting
EDGEWATER, Fla. – Three people died on Monday after a hostage situation unfolded at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, police said. Edgewater police said an armed suspect, identified as Quinton Francis Hunter, took a woman hostage in the 500 block of North Ridgewood Avenue near New Smyrna Beach.
Here’s what teachers, students can expect under Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Heading back to school is exciting for some, but others said this year is different, given the Parental Rights in Education law, deemed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” law, is now in effect. The head of the Orange County Teachers Union...
Man arrested after threatening to blow up Belleview bank, stealing $10K, police say
BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning was arrested during a foot chase, according to the Belleview Police Department. According to investigators, they responded to the Wells Fargo on 5407 SE 111th St. after receiving calls that a man was threatening to trigger an explosive device unless he was given $10,000.
Police ID woman found shot to death in Leesburg home
LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman found shot to death early Monday at a Leesburg home has been identified, according to the police department. The Leesburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 2:39 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they believed “their friend was dead.”
Seminole County schools to require parents’ consent for first-aid services
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools announced Monday that the district will require parents and guardians to provide consent for school staff to provide first-aid to their children. According to the district, parents will need to have their consent on file with the district before school clinic...
