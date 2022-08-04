ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
ORLANDO, FL
Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says

LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
LEESBURG, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
1 shot while riding in car on Old Cheney Highway in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot early Monday while driving in Orange County, according to deputies. The shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said its preliminary investigation shows someone...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Holly Hill woman, 58, killed in head-on crash on US-17 in Volusia, FHP says

A 58-year-old Holly Hill woman was killed and her 62-year-old passenger was seriously injured Monday night in a head-on crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Dickey Lane. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to...
HOLLY HILL, FL
6 hospitalized after ‘T-bone’ crash in Oviedo, troopers say

OVIEDO, Fla. – Six people, including a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized Sunday following a crash in Oviedo, officials said. The wreck happened on County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a vehicle...
OVIEDO, FL
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
ORLANDO, FL
1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
MELBOURNE, FL
Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk. “We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.
ORLANDO, FL
Man arrested after threatening to blow up Belleview bank, stealing $10K, police say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning was arrested during a foot chase, according to the Belleview Police Department. According to investigators, they responded to the Wells Fargo on 5407 SE 111th St. after receiving calls that a man was threatening to trigger an explosive device unless he was given $10,000.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Police ID woman found shot to death in Leesburg home

LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman found shot to death early Monday at a Leesburg home has been identified, according to the police department. The Leesburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 2:39 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they believed “their friend was dead.”
LEESBURG, FL

