Bandits Dominate All Shoreland League Team And Awards
The Shoreland Baseball League has announced its season award winners and members of the All-Shoreland League team as chosen by managers. The Manitowoc Bandits dominate the special awards list. Luke Mandich was voted MVP and Pitcher of the Year, Earl Vorpagel is the Batting Champion and Brandon Black was selected...
New Jersey Man Wins Silver Cup Event in Manitowoc County
The results are in from this weekend’s Silver Cup Disc Golf Tournament held in Manitowoc County this weekend. Matt Bell took home the Open Division trophy after shooting 27 strokes below par during the three-day event split between Rollin’ Ridge in Reedsville and Silver Creek Park in Manitowoc.
Bandits Advance To Shoreland League Championship Series
It will be Manitowoc and Ashwaubenon locking horns for the second straight year in a best-of-three game championship series to determine the 2022 Shoreland League winner. The 3-time defending champion Bandits pulled away late to defeat the visiting Denmark Devilbears 16-8 Friday night at Municipal Field to win both games in their semifinal series.
Demolition Permit Requested for the Former Holy Family College
Two years ago, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries announced that they were ceasing operations at Holy Family College, formerly known as Silver Lake College. Now, a demolition permit request has been submitted for the tearing down of the four-story building located at 2409 South Alverno Road. Roncalli...
Livestock Killed In Chippewa County Barn Fire
Local officials say about 30 goats were killed in an overnight barn fire in Chippewa County. The owners of the barn in the Town of Cleveland reported the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. When fire crews arrived they say the barn structure was fully engulfed in flames. The fire...
Event Organizers Excited for 2022 Balloon Glow
The Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 is scheduled for the Manitowoc downtown riverfront on Friday night, August 19th. During an appearance, Thursday on WOMT’s After Further Review program with Jason and Tina Prigge, event spokesperson Heather Wesley of Fox Communities Credit Union, said they plan on having six hot air balloons tethered to the ground at dusk.
Two Rivers Senior Center Hosts Chili Fundraiser Today
The Two Rivers Senior Center is hosting three fundraisers this week, the first of which starts at 10:00 this morning. They will be selling chili at the center, located at 1520 17th Street. You can choose chili with or without noodles at a cost of $3.50 for a pint and...
Deanna Marie Drobka
Deanna Marie Drobka (nee Niespodziany), age 84, of Manitowoc, currently of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held on August 10th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, 1114 S. 21st...
Green Bay Man Remains Hospitalized Following a Weekend Traffic Incident on I-43
A Green Bay man is still receiving medical treatment following a motorcycle crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to Major Jason Orth with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the 66-year-old man was traveling south on the interstate highway on his motorcycle just before noon north of Schley Road.
Sentencing Delayed for Man Convicted in Triple Fatal Crash in Green Bay
The man found guilty in a triple fatal crash in Green Bay in 2020 will have to wait to see what his sentence will be. Abdi Ahmed was set to be sentenced yesterday (August 8th) on three counts of Second Degree Reckless Homicide, but his team asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report.
Algoma Man Dies in Kewaunee County Crash
An Algoma man has died following a weekend crash in Kewaunee County. The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department was called to the crash on County Highway AB just south of County Highway S at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday (August 6th). An investigation determined that a haybine was traveling north on...
Manitowoc Police and Fire Commission to Gather This Evening
There is only one meeting today in the City of Manitowoc. The Police and Fire Commission will gather at 5:30 p.m. in the 1st Floor Conference Room in City Hall. After the public is given time to comment, the Commission will look over the Police and Fire Rescue Department monthly reports from June and July, as well as the Building Inspection monthly reports for the same two months.
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
Road Construction Project Announced in Chilton
The City of Chilton has announced an upcoming road construction project. The project, which will begin tomorrow (August 9th) will require the closing of Irish Road between Highway 151, also known as Calumet Street, and Highway 32/57. Those who live on this stretch of road will be able to access...
A Pair of Two Rivers City Groups Slated to Gather Today
There are two meetings on today’s schedule in Two Rivers, both of which begin at 6:00 p.m. The Library Board will gather in the Community Room in the Lester Public Library. After getting their usual reports, they will discuss the upcoming Library Garden Tour. Meanwhile, the Advisory Recreation Board...
Voters Ready For Today’s Partisan Primary
Voters will cast their ballot today in the 2022 Mid-Term Partisan Primary. It is important to note that eligible voters must select the party of their choice. Voting for candidates of more than one party may invalidate your ballot. Also, when entering the polling place you must state your name...
OSHA Called to Investigate a “Serious Incident” at a Foundry in De Pere
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration, more commonly referred to as OSHA, is investigating an incident at a foundry in De Pere. While details of the incident have not been released, we do know that it occurred at the C.A. Lawton foundry located on Enterprise Drive in De Pere. The...
Health Department and Healthiest Manitowoc County to Host Community Health Meetings
The Manitowoc County Health Department and Healthiest Manitowoc County are hosting a series of community meetings as the final piece of the 2022 Community Health Assessment. This is an opportunity for Manitowoc County residents to actively engage in shaping the community’s health and make Manitowoc a healthier place for all.
Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stealing Tens of Thousands of Dollars from Allouez Employer
A Manitowoc woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from her employer in Allouez. 37-year-old Belinda Gehl is facing charges of Theft in a Business Setting Between $10,000 and $100,000, Unauthorized Use of an Entity’s Identifying Information or Documents, and four counts of Misappropriation of Personal Identifying Information or Documents.
Marjorie R. Bodwin
Marjorie R. “Marge” Bodwin, age 96, of rural Reedsville died early Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at her residence. Marge was born on May 10, 1926 in Grimms daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (O’Hearn) Hennessey. She grew up in Grimms and was a 1944 graduate of de Pere High School. Following high school Marge attended the Wisconsin Beauty College in Green Bay. Marge was a beautician for the Little Paris Beauty Salon in Two Rivers and later owned and operated the Hairport Beauty Salon in Brillion. On November 16, 1948 Marge was married to Donald J. Bodwin at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Maple Grove. Don preceded her in death on January 22, 1985.
