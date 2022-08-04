Police seeking leads in Tuesday shooting near Colfax and Havana injuring 1 man

Read on sentinelcolorado.com
Bryan
5d ago
Colfax is turning into the wild west instead of shipping off money to other countries let's try to fix ours.
3
28-year-old man killed in shooting off East Colfax
Police said a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening just off East Colfax Avenue at North Beeler Street.
28-year-old man killed in shooting in Aurora
A 28-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Aurora Monday evening. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified at this time.
Man in stolen car accused of crashing into officer
Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an officer and another person on July 13.
sentinelcolorado.com
Large crowd at lethal Aurora shooting scene Monday evening draws citywide police response
AURORA | A city-wide police response turned out to the scene of a deadly shooting in northwest Aurora Monday evening because of the size of the crowd that gathered at the shooting scene, police said. Police were called to a shooting in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Beeler...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A motorcyclist was seriously injured when they collided with a car at a Highland neighborhood intersection Saturday night.
Denver Police ID suspect in crash that injured officer, civilian
DENVER — Denver Police asked for the public's help on Monday in finding the suspect in an incident last month in which an officer and a civilian police employee were injured. Joshua Johnny Esquibel, 29, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, stemming from a...
Westword
Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver: Latest on Shootings, Stabbings
Metro Denver tallied numerous violent episodes over the past weekend, including multiple stabbings and shootings, one of which involved a law enforcement officer and resulted in the killing of a suspect. At 7:52 a.m. on August, 5, the Denver Police Department tweeted a bulletin about a death investigation on the...
Colorado 15-Year-Old Takes Parents' Car On Joyride, Crashes Into Brick Wall
Authorities say the teenager is facing multiple charges.
Man found dead in southwest Denver
DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found in southwest Denver Monday as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said around 3:20 p.m. that they were conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 9000-block of West Saratoga Place, which is near the Southwest Recreation Center. Police later said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
Father of 3 killed in Aurora hit and run, 'He was an incredibly loving man'
AURORA, Colo. — A notebook sat open in front of Aubrey Ferrin-Tutko as she spent her Sunday evening filling the pages with what she'd miss most about her best friend, Jason Lyman. "How do you put 26 years of friendship in a notebook?" she said as she began to...
Woman found dead at Lookout Mountain
Deputies were investigating Monday night after a woman was found dead at Lookout Mountain.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Auto theft turns deadly on Colorado roads
A shocking killing on Interstate 70 caught on video last week may be the most chilling illustration yet of how Colorado’s epidemic of auto theft fosters other crime — including violence and even homicide — in the No. 1 state for auto theft in the nation. As...
Death investigation upgraded to homicide in Denver
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found death in the city's Cole neighborhood on Friday. Officers were sent to the 3600 block of North High Street at 7:30 a.m. and found the woman. Police upgraded the probe from a death investigation to a homicide on Friday afternoon....
1 dead in overnight crash at Federal and 6th
A traffic accident that occurred early Sunday morning and involved three motorists has left one person dead.
Woman killed after big rig crashes into I-25 bridge
A FOX31 viewer sent a video that showed an excavator on its side in the northbound lanes of I-25 and major damage to an overpass just before it.
Fiery crash between pickup, motorcycle kills 1
A deadly collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck caused a large fire and closed parts of Wadsworth.
onscene.tv
Two Car Collision Entraps One, Sends Three To Hospital | Westminster
08.06.2022 | 11:30 PM | WESTMINSTER – A two car collision occurred at or around 11:30 PM near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Hazard Avenue in the City of Westminster. The crash, including a Kia and a Lexus, trapped the driver of the Kia. Units from the Orange County Fire Authority arrived, firefighters worked for approximately 25 minutes to extricate the driver. Three people were transported with unknown injuries to local hospitals. The cause of the crash is unknown, but being investigated by traffic units of the Westminster Police Department. licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Teenager crashes, destroys parents' car after taking it out for joy ride
Police in Wheat Ridge say a 15-year-old crashed her parents' car after taking it out for a joy ride. It happened early Sunday morning near the Crown Hill Cemetery. Officers say the unlicensed teen was driving fast and crashed into a brick wall at the Collier Hospice Center on the Exempla Lutheran Medical Center Campus. The girl narrowly missed hitting the center's generator and water lines. Police say she's facing several serious charges, including driving under the influence of drugs. No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed.
Eyewitness video shows Denver firefighter rescuing two children from flooding
The rescue was just one of several at this location along at a flood-prone underpass at 38th and Blake. The video showed a firefighter going into the floodwaters where a vehicle was nearly submerged.
Video of LoDo police shooting will be released soon
The executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety said bodycam video and video from the city’s High Activity Location Observation cameras showing a July officer-involved shooting that injured innocent bystanders likely will be released on Aug. 16.
