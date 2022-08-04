Police seeking leads in Tuesday shooting near Colfax and Havana injuring 1 man

08.06.2022 | 11:30 PM | WESTMINSTER – A two car collision occurred at or around 11:30 PM near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Hazard Avenue in the City of Westminster. The crash, including a Kia and a Lexus, trapped the driver of the Kia. Units from the Orange County Fire Authority arrived, firefighters worked for approximately 25 minutes to extricate the driver. Three people were transported with unknown injuries to local hospitals. The cause of the crash is unknown, but being investigated by traffic units of the Westminster Police Department. licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO