Convicted Killer Given August 31st Deadline For Listing Appeal Issues He Wants To Raise

Read on www.seehafernews.com
Related
whby.com
Life sentence handed down in Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man found guilty in a brutal stabbing death will have a chance for parole someday. A Brown County judge allows Andres Garcia-Saenz to apply for supervised release in April of 2060. Garcia-Saenz was given the mandatory life sentence on one count of First Degree...
seehafernews.com
Sentencing Delayed for Man Convicted in Triple Fatal Crash in Green Bay
The man found guilty in a triple fatal crash in Green Bay in 2020 will have to wait to see what his sentence will be. Abdi Ahmed was set to be sentenced yesterday (August 8th) on three counts of Second Degree Reckless Homicide, but his team asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report.
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Marinette County barricades himself in residence, refuses to surrender
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County tried to bring in a suspect for multiple felony charges after he barricaded himself inside his residence. According to the Niagara Police Department, on August 8 around 8 p.m., officers tried to apprehend a man at his residence for multiple felony charges. The man’s residence was in the 1800 block of River Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnmufm.org
Menominee Township man brandishes gun, barricades himself in house
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, MI— Police have provided additional details about an incident in Menominee Township last week. Thursday around 7:20 a.m. the Menominee County Sheriff's Office and Menominee City Police were dispatched to a home on a report of a domestic assault and the brandishing of a firearm. Officers learned a man armed with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the house after pointing it at another person.
wearegreenbay.com
Life sentence given to MI man in decades-old Sturgeon Bay cold case
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 86-year-old man has been sentenced on Friday for murdering his wife in Sturgeon Bay back in 1975. Richard Pierce was found guilty back in April of First-Degree Murder and Disinterment of the Dead in connection to the murder and disappearance of his wife, Carol Jean Pierce.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: FBI sees increase in sextortion targeting teen boys
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FBI has reported an increase in sextortion scams targeting teens--especially boys 14 to 17. In a Consumer First Alert, Tammy Elliott reports about sextortion and why parents may not be aware it is happening to their child. A sextortion scam can start with online...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: US 141 reopened in Marinette County
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of US 141 in Niagara were reopened around 1:10 a.m. following an incident. The closure lasted about seven hours. No additional information has been provided. ORIGINAL: US 141 closed due to an incident in Marinette County. MONDAY 8/8/2022 8:29 p.m. NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV)...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County bridge closed, deputies give detour
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Shawano County, Wisconsin, is closed for an undetermined amount of time. According to a post on the Facebook of the Shawano Sheriff’s Office, traffic will not be able to access the Shawano Creek Bridge on CTH HH starting August 8, 2022.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Remains Hospitalized Following a Weekend Traffic Incident on I-43
A Green Bay man is still receiving medical treatment following a motorcycle crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to Major Jason Orth with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the 66-year-old man was traveling south on the interstate highway on his motorcycle just before noon north of Schley Road.
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Food Truck Festival today from 4 – 8 pm in Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you’re looking for something for dinner tonight, there’s something for everyone on the menu at a Food Truck Rally. Shannon Heupel with the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition and her son Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Heupel visited Local 5 Live with a look at a food truck event hosted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plus details on a new app that will let you track down the food you are craving.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man, Woman Arrested On Drugs Charges In Menominee
The Menominee County Sheriff says two people were arrested on Thursday on drugs charges. A 26 year old man was arrested and lodged at the Menominee County Jail on the following charges: Felonious Assault, Domestic Violence, Possession of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotic, Possession of Schedule 4 Narcotic, and an outstanding warrant.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Falls motel has money stolen from quarter pusher machine
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One motel in Oconto Falls says it isn’t letting a couple of thieves stop them from running its business after an incident involving a quarter pusher machine. The Coachlight Inn Motel posted on its Facebook about an incident where three people reportedly stole...
wnmufm.org
Power pole severed, man arrested in Escanaba crash
ESCANABA, MI— A man was arrested after his car severed a power pole in Escanaba early Wednesday morning. Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. to Danforth Road, east of the Danforth hill train crossing. They say the vehicle was westbound when it went into the...
WBAY Green Bay
Officials identify Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 8/5. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday. Officials identified the victim as 60-year-old Bart Erdman of Oconto Falls. At about 8:45 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle...
Some families in Oconto Falls are facing new challenges.
The Oconto Falls school board suspended transportation for students residing within one mile of a central location to the schools.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Door County Pulse
Kwik Trip Store Takes Shape
The scale of the Kwik Trip development on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay is visible as the store-and-car-wash site takes shape. The development encompasses roughly 4.5 acres and required the purchase of seven separate properties that fronted the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Egg Harbor Road and the 1600 block of Alabama Street. Those lots contained five homes, several storage buildings and the Malvetz Furniture store.
Comments / 0