Trade Schools May Help Young Americans Weather the Oncoming Recession

Read on tntribune.com
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Local Jessica Smith Recognized as One of Bankers Life’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors
NASHVILLE, TN – Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, is pleased to announce that Jessica Smith was named one of the company’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors at Bankers Life. “My...
Tennessee Tribune
Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology
Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
Tennessee Tribune
Robert Carr, Jr. Ed.D Appointed Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost at Fisk University
Nashville, Tenn. –Robert Carr, Jr. Ed.D who has led a 20 year career in education, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs. He will begin at the university on August 25. Dr. Carr will have oversight of all academic departments, coordinate curricular initiatives, grant degrees, work...
Tennessee Tribune
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will Celebrate Five Years with Nashville Performance August 28
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will present Wondrous Grace: Celebrating Five Years on Sunday, August 28th, 4pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. 1109 32nd Ave. North. The concert will feature selections running the gammet of the African American sacred tradition rendered by rich, versatile voices and accomplished instrumentalists.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Woolworth Theatre in Downtown Nashville Announces Opening Dates
NASHVILLE, TN – The highly-anticipated Woolworth Theatre is excited to announce the opening of its doors in downtown Nashville on September 23rd, 2022. The newly built and revitalized theatre will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, revealing that two all-star cast members will take the stage: country music star Chuck Wicks, and two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, Laura Osnes. Tickets will be available to the public for pre-sale beginning on July 28th.
Comments / 0