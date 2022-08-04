Read on www.distractify.com
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram snubbing Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum’s calls
Do you still remember when CJ McCollum revealed that he had not spoken to Zion Williamson weeks after the former’s trade to the New Orleans Pelicans was made official? This was some odd behavior from Zion, as most expected at least a welcome call from the Pelicans star to his new teammate.
Report: Lynx’s Collier Returning to Court Weeks After Giving Birth
The Minnesota star is projected to return to the lineup on Sunday night against Atlanta.
Napheesa Collier returns, Lynx use big 4th quarter to stay in playoff race
The Minnesota backcourt stole the show in a victory over the Dream.
Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear
Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
Napheesa Collier returns from maternity leave to make season debut in Lynx's important win over Dream
On May 25, just 10 and a half weeks ago, Napheesa Collier gave birth to her daughter, Mila. On Sunday night, she was back on a basketball court and in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Lynx as they beat the Atlanta Dream, 81-71. As to be expected, Collier was...
Brittney Griner now sits and waits, without much outside support
I can’t imagine how Brittney Griner feels, sitting in a box too small for her 6-foot-9 frame—wondering if she will
Mercury rally without Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith in win over New York Liberty
When signs pointed to the Phoenix Mercury losing another crucial game, the Mercury took the challenge and flipped it on its head. The Mercury (14-19) continued to mystify on the court in Saturday’s matchup against the New York Liberty (13-19), another team fighting for a playoff berth. Playing without...
LA Sparks star calls out WNBA after fighting flight delays on road trip
Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike called out the WNBA for having her and other teammates sleep in the airport while facing flight delays. Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike posted a video to Twitter calling out the WNBA for making her and other teammates sleep in the airport while facing flight delays.
Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension
ESPN's Dave McMenamin explained why he believes that "all signs" indicate that LeBron James will sign an extension with the Lakers.
Recent NBA Champion Officially Joins Turkish Basketball Team
Veteran big man and NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Nemanja Bjelica has officially joined Fenerbahce in Turkey.
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu makes history that no WNBA player has ever done before
Every week it just seems New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is making history. This time, however, she did not only break a record but created one instead. On Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury, Ionescu became the first player to ever score 500 points and record 200 assists and 200 rebounds in a single season. […] The post Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu makes history that no WNBA player has ever done before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history yet again
Just three days ago, Sabrina Ionescu became just the second player in WNBA history with 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 150 assists. She’s at it again. The former Duck and current New York Liberty star doesn’t have to share the spotlight with Candace Parker anymore as she became the first player in league history to score 500 points, grab 200 rebounds and dish out 200 assists in a single season. The record-breaking assist came early in the contest with the Phoenix Mercury where the Liberty (13-18) are aiming for their fourth straight win. It’s been an incredible season for Ionescu as she is playing free and healthy for the first time in her short three-year professional career and the dividends are paying off big time. She's done it! 😮@sabrina_i20 becomes the 1st player in #WNBA history to have 500+ points, 200+ rebounds, and 200+ assists in a single season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uE4niOeGJo — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2022
Watch: Emotional Moment At Jets Scrimmage Is Going Viral
The New York Jets had their Green & White scrimmage on Saturday ahead of their preseason starting this week. But they made it extra special for one "player" and have gone viral for it. At the end of the scrimmage, the Jets brought on their "new running back" - a...
Marina Mabrey lifts Wings past Liberty, into the playoffs
Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 31 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter to spur a comeback, and the
Sabrina Ionescu Becomes First WNBA Player With 500/200/200 Season
The 2020 No. 1 overall pick made league history against the Mercury on Saturday night.
Pac-12 Conference expansion, realignment live updates, rumors, speculation, reports
The college conference landscape is changing with USC and UCLA's departure from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten the latest dominoes to fall. What could be next in college conference expansion and college conference realignment for the Pac-12? ...
UC Announces Nippert Stadium Movie Night
Fans get their chance to experience Nippert Stadium in a unique way.
Jets Announce The Injury Diagnosis For Mekhi Becton
The New York Jets may have just dodged a big bullet with tackle Mekhi Becton. Becton went down with a right knee injury during practice on Monday and limped to the locker room. After the session was over, head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media and said that Becton's...
