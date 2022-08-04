Just three days ago, Sabrina Ionescu became just the second player in WNBA history with 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 150 assists. She’s at it again. The former Duck and current New York Liberty star doesn’t have to share the spotlight with Candace Parker anymore as she became the first player in league history to score 500 points, grab 200 rebounds and dish out 200 assists in a single season. The record-breaking assist came early in the contest with the Phoenix Mercury where the Liberty (13-18) are aiming for their fourth straight win. It’s been an incredible season for Ionescu as she is playing free and healthy for the first time in her short three-year professional career and the dividends are paying off big time. She's done it! 😮@sabrina_i20 becomes the 1st player in #WNBA history to have 500+ points, 200+ rebounds, and 200+ assists in a single season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uE4niOeGJo — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2022

