Basketball

ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear

Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
ClutchPoints

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu makes history that no WNBA player has ever done before

Every week it just seems New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is making history. This time, however, she did not only break a record but created one instead. On Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury, Ionescu became the first player to ever score 500 points and record 200 assists and 200 rebounds in a single season. […] The post Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu makes history that no WNBA player has ever done before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history yet again

Just three days ago, Sabrina Ionescu became just the second player in WNBA history with 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 150 assists. She’s at it again. The former Duck and current New York Liberty star doesn’t have to share the spotlight with Candace Parker anymore as she became the first player in league history to score 500 points, grab 200 rebounds and dish out 200 assists in a single season. The record-breaking assist came early in the contest with the Phoenix Mercury where the Liberty (13-18) are aiming for their fourth straight win. It’s been an incredible season for Ionescu as she is playing free and healthy for the first time in her short three-year professional career and the dividends are paying off big time. She's done it! 😮@sabrina_i20 becomes the 1st player in #WNBA history to have 500+ points, 200+ rebounds, and 200+ assists in a single season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uE4niOeGJo — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2022  
The Spun

Jets Announce The Injury Diagnosis For Mekhi Becton

The New York Jets may have just dodged a big bullet with tackle Mekhi Becton. Becton went down with a right knee injury during practice on Monday and limped to the locker room. After the session was over, head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media and said that Becton's...
