ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer

TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Seattle Police#Violent Crime
My Clallam County

Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim

SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
SEQUIM, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Threatening People With Knife at George Washington Park in Centralia

A Tacoma man is facing assault charges for allegedly threatening two people with a knife and pushing a third at George Washington Park in Centralia on Friday. Eddie James Poellnitz, 43, is accused of going up to a group of three strangers in the park and pushing one of them, prompting another in the group to “yell at (Poellnitz) and call him names for pushing her friend.”
CENTRALIA, WA
KING 5

Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4

SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Snohomish County's proactive approach to fighting crime, violence and drugs

Amid a raging fentanyl epidemic, drive-by shootings, gang violence, open-air drug markets, nuisance properties and illegal homeless encampments, law enforcement in Snohomish County is taking a pro-active approach to meeting the concerns of the community. The Spotlight’s cameras take viewers on a ride-along where arrests are made and services offered for those ready to accept help. Plus, Everett Police Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a mysterious death after the partial remains of a missing sex offender were found. The Spotlight’s David Rose joins investigators as they excavate a property looking for clues to determine a cause of death. And, go behind the scenes with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as forensic investigators try to identify five John Doe’s. How your DNA can help put names to their faces and bring comfort to their families.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
q13fox.com

Police locate missing and endangered Snoqualmie man

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Police have located a man from Snoqualmie who was previously reported to be missing and endangered on Friday. According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), 23-year-old Tyler Singleton was reported missing from his home in the Snoqualmie Ridge area on Friday. According to his mother, he went out Thursday night, but did not return home.
SNOQUALMIE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy