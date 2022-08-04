Read on www.q13fox.com
Suspect arrested after several fires set in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle police said a suspect has been arrested after several fires were set in the Central District neighborhood on Monday night. Firefighters were first called at around 7:40 p.m. to the 600 block of 37th Avenue for a report of a fire at a home. Crews were...
Officers arrest suspect accused of setting at least 4 fires in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested a suspect they say set several fires around the Central District neighborhood on Monday night. According to the Seattle Fire Department, at least four fires were set in the neighborhood within a span of an hour. The first was reported around 7:28 p.m. at...
Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
Seattle man suspected of shooting and killing his brother in eastern Whatcom County
The 40-year-old man was booked into Whatcom County Jail Monday afternoon.
Suspect in Custody for Alleged Stabbing of Man, Standoff with Seattle Police
Seattle, WA: Late Sunday evening, August 7, 911 dispatchers received a call for a man who claimed he had been stabbed by a resident in the 7700 block of Sunnyside Avenue in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle. The man was able to escape the home and responding medics transported him...
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer
TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
Police investigate after a man was shot by alleged car prowlers in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the back in West Seattle Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after 2:00 a.m., someone called 911 saying a man had been shot near 42nd Ave. SW and SW Hill St. in the North Admiral neighborhood.
Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Threatening People With Knife at George Washington Park in Centralia
A Tacoma man is facing assault charges for allegedly threatening two people with a knife and pushing a third at George Washington Park in Centralia on Friday. Eddie James Poellnitz, 43, is accused of going up to a group of three strangers in the park and pushing one of them, prompting another in the group to “yell at (Poellnitz) and call him names for pushing her friend.”
Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4
SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
Bellevue cheer coach charged with child molestation after two students come forward
SEATTLE — A Bellevue cheer coach and owner of Action Athletics now faces child molestation charges after two of his students came forward, alleging he inappropriately touched them. It’s important to make the distinction that he is not affiliated with any schools, and is a cheer coach for competition...
The Spotlight: Snohomish County's proactive approach to fighting crime, violence and drugs
Amid a raging fentanyl epidemic, drive-by shootings, gang violence, open-air drug markets, nuisance properties and illegal homeless encampments, law enforcement in Snohomish County is taking a pro-active approach to meeting the concerns of the community. The Spotlight’s cameras take viewers on a ride-along where arrests are made and services offered for those ready to accept help. Plus, Everett Police Major Crimes Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a mysterious death after the partial remains of a missing sex offender were found. The Spotlight’s David Rose joins investigators as they excavate a property looking for clues to determine a cause of death. And, go behind the scenes with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as forensic investigators try to identify five John Doe’s. How your DNA can help put names to their faces and bring comfort to their families.
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
'It’s better, but it’s still bad:' Crime impacting businesses in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Business owners in downtown Seattle are feeling the impacts of crime in the area. Last week, a man was attacked by another man swinging a metal rod, but he died from those injuries over the weekend. The attack happened at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street that is an...
Police locate missing and endangered Snoqualmie man
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Police have located a man from Snoqualmie who was previously reported to be missing and endangered on Friday. According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), 23-year-old Tyler Singleton was reported missing from his home in the Snoqualmie Ridge area on Friday. According to his mother, he went out Thursday night, but did not return home.
kirklandreporter.com
King County Local Dive: Toddler’s mom accused of murder; state targets invasive crabs
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a 19-year-old mom charged with murder in the death of her toddler; the spread of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington state; and the number of solved crimes by the Auburn Police Department. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each...
