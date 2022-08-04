Shareef O'Neal Responds to Robert Horry's Criticism: 'You Know Who Raised Me'

Read on bleacherreport.com
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Pelicans Remain Interested amid 'Steep' Asking Price
The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly still interested in trading for All-Star forward Kevin Durant despite a "steep" asking price from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets are looking to get "an All-Star level player, rotation players and significant draft compensation" in exchange for Durant.
B/R NBA Staff: Which Young Star Would You Build Around from Last 5 Drafts?
The talent level across the NBA feels like it's at an all-time high, and thanks to the league's young stars, the future looks, almost incredibly, even brighter. Thinking about what's still to come, Bleacher Report set out to rank the best young stars to build around. Our Process. Six NBA...
Nets Rumors: Kyrie Irving 'Hates' 'Terrible' Steve Nash and 'Bad' Sean Marks
Kyrie Irving reportedly also wants the Brooklyn Nets to part with both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, following in the path of Kevin Durant. "Kyrie Irving hates these guys," a source told Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post. "He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
Joe Tsai: Nets' Coaches, Front Office 'Have My Support' amid Kevin Durant Rumors
Brooklyn Nets team governor Joe Tsai appears to have called Kevin Durant's bluff. "Our front office and coaching staff have my support," Tsai tweeted Monday. "We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets." The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier in the day that Durant "reiterated his...
Windhorst: Kevin Durant Hurt His Trade Value by Giving Nets' Joe Tsai an Ultimatum
If Kevin Durant's ultimate goal is to be traded away from the Brooklyn Nets, he apparently didn't help himself with his reported ultimatum. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Durant met with Nets governor Joe Tsai and said Brooklyn needs to either fire the combination of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks or trade him.
What Went Wrong with Steve Nash, and Where Do Nets Go from Here with Kevin Durant?
Just when it started to feel like the NBA offseason was calming down, Kevin Durant dropped a big old spoon into the pot, stirred it, shook it up and dumped it out. On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news that KD had issued an ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai:
Mercury's Diana Taurasi Will Miss Rest of 2022 WNBA Season with Quad Injury
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season because of a quad strain. The team made the announcement Monday and signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract after Taurasi's injury. This caps off a difficult year for the 10-time All-Star. She averaged 16.7 points,...
Jake Paul Starts Sports Betting Company; Travis Scott, Dez Bryant Among Investors
Jake Paul is venturing into the sports-betting industry. Paul and Joey Levy announced the creation of Betr on Monday, with the former serving as CEO and the latter serving as president. The betting company focuses on micro-betting rather than gambling on the overall outcomes of games. In essence, consumers will...
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Left Nets Group Chat When Asked If He Was Playing vs. Celtics
Ben Simmons reportedly didn't appreciate it when his Brooklyn Nets teammates asked him if he planned on playing during the team's first-round exit against the Boston Celtics. "They're having a team chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Celtics, and from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat," Ric Bucher told Colin Cowherd on FS1's The Herd last week (8:30 mark). "They asked him, 'Are you going to play?' Ben left the chat. Like he didn't even answer the question. Just left the chat."
Jayson Tatum Says Kevin Durant Trade Is Brad Stevens' 'Decision and That's His Job'
Jayson Tatum has heard the rumors that President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has been cooking up trade offers for Kevin Durant. The Boston Celtics star is staying out of it. "The cool part about his job is Brad don't tell me how to do my job anymore. You not...
Ben Simmons Tweets '😂 Slow News Day' After Rumor He Left Nets Group Chat
Ben Simmons has apparently heard the rumors of his unceremonious exit from the Brooklyn Nets' team group chat. Simmons seemingly responded Tuesday to a report he angered Kevin Durant by leaving a team group chat when asked if he would be playing ahead of the Nets' Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics.
76ers Rumors: James Harden's $68.64M Contract Includes Trade Kicker
The Philadelphia 76ers almost certainly aren't trading James Harden, but the All-Star guard has a failsafe in case they do. Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported Harden's contract with the Sixers carries a 15 percent trade kicker. Harden took a significant pay cut to re-sign on a two-year, $68.6 million contract...
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Exchange Words on IG After Viral Pro-Am Video
Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks hit Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with a sick pump fake at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament in Washington on Sunday, which even had Murray's teammate, Trae Young, shook. WE SEE YOU <a href="https://twitter.com/DejounteMurray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DejounteMurray</a> 👀 <a href="https://t.co/55s218eJuL">pic.twitter.com/55s218eJuL</a>. Trae Young @TheTraeYoung. 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/95qBZ09iPl">https://t.co/95qBZ09iPl</a>...
Big Ten Reportedly Finalizing Media Rights Contract with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC
The Big Ten is working toward an agreement on a media rights deal with Fox Sports, CBS and NBC, according to Sports Business Journal's John Ourand and Action Network's Brett McMurphy. The reports noted this would end a 40-year partnership between the Big Ten and ESPN. "If ESPN moves on...
NFL・
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: 'Knicks Know No One Is Coming Close to Them' in Trade Talks
The New York Knicks believe they're in a position of power in Donovan Mitchell talks. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks "know no one is coming close to them" as the Utah Jazz continue to explore trading their All-Star guard. The Knicks have long been seen as the...
Zach LaVine Assures Bulls Fans He's Ready for Challenges After Landing $215M Contract
If the Chicago Bulls are going to win a playoff series for the first time since the 2014-15 season, they will need Zach LaVine to live up to expectations as a max-contract player. To hear him tell it, there's nothing to worry about. "People really don't have to worry about...
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Says He Ignores Critics, Enjoying 'Best Summer of My Life'
Andrew Wiggins has heard plenty of criticism throughout his NBA career but says he's now immune to outside talk after winning a championship. “It’s good morals,” Wiggins told Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. “Not letting little things bother me. I’ve always been one to not really care what people think too much ... I listen to my family, I listen to my friends and God. The circle is tight; that’s the way it’s always been."
Savannah James Smacks LeBron's Phone When He Jokes About Vows Renewal on IG Video
LeBron James learned the hard way that you shouldn't joke around when your wife is discussing important things. The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video to Instagram that ended with his wife, Savannah James, smacking the phone out of his hands:. Savannah asked LeBron about their vow renewal, but...
John Calipari Praises Damian Lillard's Comments About Young Players' Entitlement
Consider John Calipari a Damian Lillard fan. The Kentucky men's basketball coach praised the message the Portland Trail Blazers superstar passed along during his Formula Zero basketball camp this past week. Lillard's message was that he wants to help young players develop mental toughness and work ethic, especially in an...
