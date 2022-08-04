Derek Jeter Slams Ex-Pal Alex Rodriguez's Steroid Use in 'The Captain'

Read on www.newsweek.com
Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5
Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnau to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Derek Jeter’s darling daughters! The former professional baseball player and his wife, Hannah Jeter, love every moment of being the parents of three girls. The athlete began dating the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in 2012, proposing to Hannah three years later. The New Jersey native confirmed their engagement by using the word “fiancée” in a […]
Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani admitted it’s hard to stay motivated on a losing team, which is really bad news for Los Angeles’ chances to keep him. The Angels opted not to deal Shohei Ohtani at the MLB trade deadline, but there are no guarantees they will be able to hold on to him once he hits free agency in 2024.
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Ric Bucher was on FS1's The Herd With Colin Cowherd and shared a very interesting story about Ben Simmons. The Brooklyn Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets during the season.
King was released at the end of the 1986-87 season due to knee injuries.
The New York Giants are reportedly the latest team to get into a heated training camp brawl. Per The Athletic's Dan Duggan, "We had a MAJOR fight. Started with Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder. Cam Brown dragged Feliciano out of the scrum and OL coach Bobby Johnson pushed Brown. Then Feliciano punched Brown in the head. Never seen a coach do that to a player."
Burkhardt, Olsen, Andrews and Rinaldi Helm Lead Broadcast Team with AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK. Davis, Johnston and Oliver Form No. 2 NFL Broadcast Crew, Marking Davis’ First Fulltime NFL Season. Network Embarks on Super Bowl LVII Season Featuring Most Robust Postseason Schedule in 40 Years. NEW YORK...
