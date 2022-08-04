ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga Before The Bell: Robinhood Denies Merger Buzz, Alibaba's Q1 Cloud Growth, Oil Price Rebound And Other Top Financial Stories Thursday, August 4

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Karuna Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of strong jobs data on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.50% to 32,965.86 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 12,742.92. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 4,164.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Oil Stocks#Alibaba Group#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q1 Cloud Growth#Reuters#Eadsy#Qatar Airways#A350#Thai#Intel Corp Intc
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.92% to $845.84 Tuesday afternoon following a report showing Chinese-made vehicles sold in July decreased month over month amid factory upgrades. What Happened?. Tesla sold 28,217 Giga Shanghai-made cars in July. This represented a 64% month-over-month plunge from the 78,906 vehicles the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Benzinga

Why Texas Instruments Shares Are Diving Lower Tuesday

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares are trading lower by 3.32% to $176.74 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings

Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Target

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Target TGT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 36 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Target. The company has an average price target of $197.11 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $150.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

PubMatic PUBM shares moved upwards by 25.1% to $22.21 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, PubMatic's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 238.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy