ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Watch CNBC's full interview with Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks on earnings

CNBC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Boeing shows strong July deliveries

CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins the 'Halftime Report' to report on Boeing's strong July orders and delivery report. The investment committee weighs in.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 Covid-era winning stocks have staying power

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well. "Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
CNBC

Options Action: Watching the energy space

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in the energy and resource space. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnbc
CNBC

ALL-NEW ELECTRIC-FYING SEASON OF CNBC'S ‘JAY LENO’S GARAGE’ PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH AT 10PM ET/PT

This Season Jay Leno Celebrates Innovation and Technology Including an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Tour of SpaceX with Elon Musk. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — August 8, 2022 — CNBC today announced "Jay Leno's Garage," hosted by legendary comedian Jay Leno, returns for season seven on Wednesday, September 7th at 10PM ET/PT with eight all-new episodes that take a look at the future of cars. This season, Jay brings viewers into the groundbreaking world of electric vehicles and alternative fuel sources, while featuring new technology, exclusive rides, and celebrity car heads including Brie Larson, Post Malone, Gaten Matarazzo, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pitbull, James Marsden, Danica Patrick, Alfonso Ribeiro, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tig Notaro, Reggie Watts, Tony Hawk, Mike Rowe, Jim Jefferies, Jeff Dunham, Diego Boneta and more. Jay also gets up close and personal with Elon Musk, as he gets unprecedented access to the SpaceX "Starbase" facility in Texas, and an exclusive look at the most advanced rocket engine ever made.
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were poised for a subdued open Tuesday morning, a day after the Dow squeaked out a win and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped slightly. Investors are anticipating Wednesday's consumer price index report, as economists expect the pace of inflation to ease a bit, but they are looking forward to more earnings reports. While there have been some big flops – Novovax shares tanked after it dramatically cut its guidance Monday – most companies' earnings have been positive. About three-fourths of the 400-plus companies that have reported so far this season beat expectations, according to FactSet. Spirit reported Tuesday morning, Coinbase is set to announce after the bell and Disney is set to report Wednesday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Micron Technology, Signet Jewelers, Novavax and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares sank nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations and showed occupancy rates of only 65%, compared to more than 100% in the same quarter in 2019. In addition, the cruise line said that it wouldn't return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels until next year, signaling losses will continue.
STOCKS
CNBC

Micron to invest $40 billion in U.S. chip manufacturing

Micron announced Tuesday it will invest $40 billion in memory chip manufacturing with the help of the CHIPS and Science Act. The investment will create up to 40,000 jobs in the U.S., including 5,000 highly paid roles at Micron, the company said. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Sunrun is too speculative for me

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I think it's a terrific stock. ... I want you to buy it." Citigroup Inc: "It's a very inexpensive...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy