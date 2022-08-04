Watch CNBC's full interview with Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks on earnings

Read on www.cnbc.com
Boeing shows strong July deliveries
CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins the 'Halftime Report' to report on Boeing's strong July orders and delivery report. The investment committee weighs in.
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
Jim Cramer says these 7 Covid-era winning stocks have staying power
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well. "Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
Watch Monday's full episode of the Halftime Report — August 8, 2022
"Fast Money Halftime Report" is on the front lines of CNBC's market coverage. Host CNBC's Frank Holland and the Street's top investors get to the heart of the action as it's happening and help set the agenda for the rest of the day. Watch today's full episode on CNBC PRO.
Options Action: Watching the energy space
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on in the energy and resource space. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Employers see promise in a metaverse workplace. Employees are a little more skeptical
Meta, Apple, Google, and Microsoft are moving ahead into the metaverse, making investments in hardware that signal their bullishness. Meta, which acquired VR headset company Oculus for $2 billion in 2014, already has the top-selling Quest headset and is reportedly working on a high-end device. Apple's mixed reality headset is...
ALL-NEW ELECTRIC-FYING SEASON OF CNBC'S ‘JAY LENO’S GARAGE’ PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH AT 10PM ET/PT
This Season Jay Leno Celebrates Innovation and Technology Including an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Tour of SpaceX with Elon Musk. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — August 8, 2022 — CNBC today announced "Jay Leno's Garage," hosted by legendary comedian Jay Leno, returns for season seven on Wednesday, September 7th at 10PM ET/PT with eight all-new episodes that take a look at the future of cars. This season, Jay brings viewers into the groundbreaking world of electric vehicles and alternative fuel sources, while featuring new technology, exclusive rides, and celebrity car heads including Brie Larson, Post Malone, Gaten Matarazzo, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pitbull, James Marsden, Danica Patrick, Alfonso Ribeiro, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tig Notaro, Reggie Watts, Tony Hawk, Mike Rowe, Jim Jefferies, Jeff Dunham, Diego Boneta and more. Jay also gets up close and personal with Elon Musk, as he gets unprecedented access to the SpaceX "Starbase" facility in Texas, and an exclusive look at the most advanced rocket engine ever made.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were poised for a subdued open Tuesday morning, a day after the Dow squeaked out a win and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped slightly. Investors are anticipating Wednesday's consumer price index report, as economists expect the pace of inflation to ease a bit, but they are looking forward to more earnings reports. While there have been some big flops – Novovax shares tanked after it dramatically cut its guidance Monday – most companies' earnings have been positive. About three-fourths of the 400-plus companies that have reported so far this season beat expectations, according to FactSet. Spirit reported Tuesday morning, Coinbase is set to announce after the bell and Disney is set to report Wednesday.
Cramer’s week ahead: Hot inflation numbers could push Fed to raise rates in August
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in August, before its next scheduled meeting in September, if this week's economic data shows that inflation isn't abating. "If I were Chairman Jay Powell … I'd be hard-pressed not to call a special Fed meeting...
Opportunities ahead in health care and utility stocks, BNY Mellon says
Lale Akoner, senior investment management market strategist at BNY Mellon, says there are currently more investment opportunities in short-duration assets versus growth stocks. She adds that health care and utility stocks, particularly in the U.S., present strong potential.
Monday, August 8, 2022: This one stock is shifting Cramer's market outlook
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why one company's earnings pre-announcement is proof the market is resilient and showing bullish sentiment. They also share their thoughts on what the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act means for health care stocks.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Micron Technology, Signet Jewelers, Novavax and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares sank nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations and showed occupancy rates of only 65%, compared to more than 100% in the same quarter in 2019. In addition, the cruise line said that it wouldn't return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels until next year, signaling losses will continue.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, First Solar, Palantir and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC — Shares surged 39.8% and 8% respectively as social media traders appeared to invest in the two meme stocks, even without an apparent catalyst. Signify Health — The stock jumped 11% following a Wall Street...
Apple Card’s rapid growth, outside vendors blamed for mishaps within Goldman's credit-card business
Behind the scenes, the Apple Card's rapid growth and the new platform built by Goldman Sachs to service it created difficulties, resulting in failures more reminiscent of a traditional issuer than a customer-first disruptor, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Regulators are focused on customer complaints from the...
'Absolutely not': Don't chase the rally in stocks and bonds right now, investment manager says
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Switzerland's Prime Partner, said it was difficult to make even short-term calls on the global economy given recent events. "The two elements that can support a further rally ... are not clearly there," he said. Rather than chasing rallies, investors should look to the...
Micron to invest $40 billion in U.S. chip manufacturing
Micron announced Tuesday it will invest $40 billion in memory chip manufacturing with the help of the CHIPS and Science Act. The investment will create up to 40,000 jobs in the U.S., including 5,000 highly paid roles at Micron, the company said. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science...
Cramer's lightning round: Sunrun is too speculative for me
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I think it's a terrific stock. ... I want you to buy it." Citigroup Inc: "It's a very inexpensive...
