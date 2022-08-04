ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspects in Colorado Springs crime spree behind bars following months-long investigation

By Lindsey Grewe
KKTV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kktv.com

Comments / 10

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in East Colorado Springs. Monday night, police from the Sand Creek Division received a call for an armed robbery at 3700 E. Airport Rd., just before 7:30 p.m. At the scene, The post Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Armed suspect at large after robbing Colorado Springs dollar store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robber remains at large after holding up a dollar store Monday evening. Staff at the Family Dollar off Airport and Academy told police the suspect strolled into the store just before 7:30 p.m. and made a beeline for the register. Fixing his gun on the employees, he helped himself to cash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

What neighbors experienced in Security-Widefield shooting

Doctors give tips for parents if children are feeling stressed or anxious going back to school. Standoff at a neighborhood near N. Academy/N. Carefree in Colorado Springs 8/8/22. Officers pay their respects to El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to...
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KXRM

Barricaded suspect taken into custody at Academy and Carefree Circle

UPDATE: Crews on scene said the suspect has been taken into custody without incident. CSPD sent a follow-up alert at 7:42 p.m. cancelling the shelter in place order in the area of 3550 N. Carefree Circle. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting heavy police activity in response to a barricaded […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Violent Crime#The Liberty Tax#The U S Bank
KXRM

Pueblo woman found with fentanyl while being booked into jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Saturday when the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they found more than 300 fentanyl pills on her. A patrol deputy initially contacted the woman, 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca, at the Loaf N Jug on Santa Fe Drive where she had […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

1 person injured in eastern Colorado Springs apartment shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an apartment shooting. Colorado Springs police officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of South Chelton, near Fountain Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. Officers say two men were “involved in an...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large

UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Sheriff's deputy killed in southern Colorado shooting

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — An El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) deputy was killed in a shooting in Security on Sunday. At about 5:07 p.m. a caller reported a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in unincorporated El Paso County, according to EPCSO. There were additional calls from citizens who reported hearing shots in the same area.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 300 suspected fentanyl pills were found on a woman while she was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies have identified the woman as 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca. Saturday night, a sheriff's patrol deputy contacted Apodaca at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1700 block of Santa Fe The post Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for attempted carjacking in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and demanded his car keys. According to Pueblo Police, just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a location near the intersection of East 4th Street and North Glendale Avenue on an attempted carjacking. The suspect, later […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Several arrested for distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested several people in connection with distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park. Members of the DART, CSPD’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), and the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into the distribution of narcotics at the park. DART got “numerous complaints” of increased violent activity along the S. Nevada Corridor, with speculation that many suspects were on some sort of narcotic. During their initial investigations, they observed several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions taking place in east parking lot. They were able to identify several potential suspects and suspect vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man pursued in police chase arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after pursuing the suspect in a police chase Friday evening. Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer witnessed an SUV commit a traffic offense. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV for the traffic violation, the driver sped down an alleyway. Police reports […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy