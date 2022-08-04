Suspects in Colorado Springs crime spree behind bars following months-long investigation

Read on www.kktv.com
Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in East Colorado Springs. Monday night, police from the Sand Creek Division received a call for an armed robbery at 3700 E. Airport Rd., just before 7:30 p.m. At the scene, The post Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Armed suspect at large after robbing Colorado Springs dollar store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robber remains at large after holding up a dollar store Monday evening. Staff at the Family Dollar off Airport and Academy told police the suspect strolled into the store just before 7:30 p.m. and made a beeline for the register. Fixing his gun on the employees, he helped himself to cash.
What neighbors experienced in Security-Widefield shooting
Doctors give tips for parents if children are feeling stressed or anxious going back to school. Standoff at a neighborhood near N. Academy/N. Carefree in Colorado Springs 8/8/22. Officers pay their respects to El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to...
Barricaded suspect taken into custody at Academy and Carefree Circle
UPDATE: Crews on scene said the suspect has been taken into custody without incident. CSPD sent a follow-up alert at 7:42 p.m. cancelling the shelter in place order in the area of 3550 N. Carefree Circle. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting heavy police activity in response to a barricaded […]
Man accused of killing former Marine wife, deputy
The family of a woman who was found dead in a front yard in unincorporated El Paso County has identified her as Alexandra Rachelle Mittig.
Pueblo woman found with fentanyl while being booked into jail
PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Saturday when the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they found more than 300 fentanyl pills on her. A patrol deputy initially contacted the woman, 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca, at the Loaf N Jug on Santa Fe Drive where she had […]
1 person injured in eastern Colorado Springs apartment shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an apartment shooting. Colorado Springs police officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of South Chelton, near Fountain Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. Officers say two men were “involved in an...
Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Sheriff's deputy killed in southern Colorado shooting
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — An El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) deputy was killed in a shooting in Security on Sunday. At about 5:07 p.m. a caller reported a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in unincorporated El Paso County, according to EPCSO. There were additional calls from citizens who reported hearing shots in the same area.
Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 300 suspected fentanyl pills were found on a woman while she was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies have identified the woman as 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca. Saturday night, a sheriff's patrol deputy contacted Apodaca at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1700 block of Santa Fe The post Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
Man suspected of killing El Paso County deputy and a woman was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man accused of killing an El Paso County deputy and a woman Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy. John Paz, 33, was found dead after authorities say he shot and killed Deputy Andrew Peery along...
Woman found dead at Lookout Mountain
Deputies were investigating Monday night after a woman was found dead at Lookout Mountain.
Cops nab carjacking suspect after citizen traps him in park restroom
Officers believe Damien Madden, 28, tried twice to steal cars by pointing a gun at the drivers and demanding their keys.
Man arrested for attempted carjacking in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and demanded his car keys. According to Pueblo Police, just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a location near the intersection of East 4th Street and North Glendale Avenue on an attempted carjacking. The suspect, later […]
Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
Several arrested for distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested several people in connection with distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park. Members of the DART, CSPD’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), and the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into the distribution of narcotics at the park. DART got “numerous complaints” of increased violent activity along the S. Nevada Corridor, with speculation that many suspects were on some sort of narcotic. During their initial investigations, they observed several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions taking place in east parking lot. They were able to identify several potential suspects and suspect vehicles.
Man pursued in police chase arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after pursuing the suspect in a police chase Friday evening. Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer witnessed an SUV commit a traffic offense. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV for the traffic violation, the driver sped down an alleyway. Police reports […]
Pueblo carjacking suspect arrested
On August 5, Pueblo police received reports of an attempted carjacking on the 800 block of E. 4th St.
Community, agencies pay respect to fallen deputy in the line of duty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community and law enforcement are showing their support by dropping off flowers and notes for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery. There is even a picture of Peery taped on the side window of the patrol car. Peery’s wife also stopped by the memorial. Before...
