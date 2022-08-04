Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

Read on wokq.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wells Harbor closes for 4th time this summer from sewage leaks
WELLS, Maine — Wells Police announced Monday in a Twitter post that Wells Harbor has been shut down due to a sewage leak, the fourth time it's happened this summer. The harbor was previously closed on July 8, July 21, and July 24 from sewage leaks, according to the Wells Police Twitter page.
WGME
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
Dangerous, Frustrating, Horrific Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
Daily, I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
No Air Conditioner to Fight This Wicked Maine Summer? Make One!
My air conditioner broke this year and well, I never replaced it. Until I made one. This summer has been brutal. Last July was one of the wettest ones on record, according to WGME13's Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti. I don't remember the last time it rained significantly this summer. But it's not just the lack of rain, it's the heat. That heat that Maine and Mainers just aren't used to. Sunday, August 7 was in the 90s for most of Maine. Getting in my car, this is what I found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton
BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
A Good Chunk of Maine Could Ignite At Any Second
It doesn't take a genius to point out the weather in Maine has been on a pun-intended hot streak lately. With two heat waves in the last three weeks with barely any rain for relief, it almost feels like bone dry desert weather (with a side of extreme humidity.) Those...
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
WMTW
How hot was it? Maine sets records
PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are Maine’s Most Visited State Parks & Historical Sites in 2021
Earlier this winter, the Maine Bureau of Parks and Public Lands announced that more than 3.2 million people visited the state's 42 parks and historic sites. The original announcement covered the first 11 months of 2021. That was a new record for Maine, and that number has only increased. According...
marketplace.org
A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip
The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
Oh Deer, Why is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland, Maine?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
wagmtv.com
Rabies Vaccines Dropped Over Northeastern Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual raccoon rabies vaccination program has begun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will begin its annual rabies vaccination program, in cooperation with the Maine CDC. They will distribute approximately 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeastern Maine from August 6 through August 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons This Quaint Nova Scotia Town Is The Perfect Weekend Getaway From Maine
With a gorgeous harbor and tons of history, art, and architecture, the small southern Nova Scotia town of Yarmouth (population 6,800) has ample appeal for any visitor, but there’s a special reason why people in Maine love it as a weekend getaway. Bar Harbor and Yarmouth share a unique transportation link!
WGME
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine in effort to prevent thefts
BANGOR, Maine — A new law to prevent the theft of catalytic converters went into effect in Maine on Monday. Gov. Janet Mills signed the law in April with the intention of making catalytic converters more traceable to, in turn, prevent theft. Under the new law, any catalytic converter...
Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck
PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0