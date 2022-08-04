ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlas Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $88.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.36 per share.

The airplane leasing company and service provider posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

Atlas Air shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAWW

